Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday January 6 to Thursday January 13

These are the films showing at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough from Thursday January 6 to Thursday January 13.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 1:46 pm
Spider-Man: No Way Home (12A): With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help.
Thursday January 6 at 4pm.
Friday Janaury 7 to Thursday January 13 at 4.30pm.
Saturday January 8 and Sunday January 9 at 1pm.
The Matrix 4 (15): Return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it.
Thursday January 6 at 7.30pm.
The King’s Man (15): In the 20th century, the Kingsman agency is formed to stand against a cabal plotting a war to wipe out millions.
Friday January 7 to Thursday January 13 at 8pm.
Clifford The Big Red Dog (PG): Featuring the canine favourite. Saturday January 8 and Sunday January 9 at 11am.