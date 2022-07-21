Cinema times: films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday July 21 to Thursday July 28

Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru (PG): The untold story of one twelve-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain.Thurs day July 21 at 5pm.Friday July 22 at 5.30pm.Saturday July 23 to Thursday July 28 at 2pm.
Thor: Love And Thunder (12A): Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct.Daily until Thursday July 28 at 8pm.
Lightyear (PG): While spending years attempting to return home, marooned Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear encounters an army of ruthless robots commanded by Zurg who are attempting to steal his fuel source.Saturday July 23 to Thursday July 28, daily at 5pm.