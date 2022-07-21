Cinema times: films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday July 21 to Thursday July 28

The following films are being shown at the Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough, from Thursday July 21 to Thursday July 28

By Sue Wilkinson
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 10:02 am
Updated Thursday, 21st July 2022, 10:02 am
Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear encounters an army of ruthless robot in Lightyear at the Hollywood Plaza
Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear encounters an army of ruthless robot in Lightyear at the Hollywood Plaza

Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru (PG): The untold story of one twelve-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain.Thurs day July 21 at 5pm.Friday July 22 at 5.30pm.Saturday July 23 to Thursday July 28 at 2pm.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

Thor: Love And Thunder (12A): Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct.Daily until Thursday July 28 at 8pm.

Lightyear (PG): While spending years attempting to return home, marooned Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear encounters an army of ruthless robots commanded by Zurg who are attempting to steal his fuel source.Saturday July 23 to Thursday July 28, daily at 5pm.

Scarborough