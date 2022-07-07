Cinema times: films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday July 7 to Thursday July 14

The following films are showing at the Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough, from Thursday July 7 to Thursday July 14.

By Sue Wilkinson
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 2:50 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 2:50 pm
Minions 2: The Rise of Gru is on at the Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough
Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru (U): The untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain.

Featuring the voices of Steve Carell and Julie Andrews. This is the sequel to popular children’s animated film.

Thursday July 7 at 3.45pm and 5.45pm.

Friday July 8 to Thursday July 14, daily at 5pm.

Saturday July 9 and Sunday July 10 at 11.30am and 2pm.

Elvis (12A): Elvis is Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of rock ‘n’ roll king Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Austin Buter and Tom Hanks star.

Thursday July 7 at 7.45pm.

Friday July 8 to Thursday July 14 at 7.30pm.

Wednesday July 6 at 1.30pm.

Tickets can be booked on: http://hollywoodplaza.co.uk/scarborough/now/

