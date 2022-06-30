Cinema times: films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday June 30 to Thursday July 6

Elvis (12A): From his childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi to his rise to stardom starting in Memphis, Tennessee and his conquering of Las Vegas, Nevada, Elvis Presley becomes the first rock ‘n roll star and changes the world with his music.Tom Hanks and Austin Butler star.Thursday June 30 at 2pm and 7.30pm.Friday July 1 and Monday July 4 to Thursday July 7 at 7.45pm; Saturday and Sunday at 7.30pm.Wednesday July 6 at 12.30pm.
Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru (U): Aminated comedy for all the family.The untold story of one twelve-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain.Featuring the yellow perils in the blue overalls.Friday July 1 and Monday July 4 to Thursday July 6, daily at 3.45pm and 5.45pm.Saturday July 2 and Sunday July 3 at 11.30am, 2pm and 5pm.