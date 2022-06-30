Cinema times: films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday June 30 to Thursday July 6

Elvis (12A): From his childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi to his rise to stardom starting in Memphis, Tennessee and his conquering of Las Vegas, Nevada, Elvis Presley becomes the first rock ‘n roll star and changes the world with his music.Tom Hanks and Austin Butler star.Thursday June 30 at 2pm and 7.30pm.Friday July 1 and Monday July 4 to Thursday July 7 at 7.45pm; Saturday and Sunday at 7.30pm.Wednesday July 6 at 12.30pm.