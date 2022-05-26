Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday May 26 to Thursday June 2

Tom Cruise plays Pete Mitchell, the top aviator and courageous test pilot in the movie which is on at the Hollywood Plaza from Friday May 27

Top Gun 2: Maverick (12A): After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

Thursday May 26 at 5pm and 8pm.

Friday May 27 to Thursday June 2, daily at 2pm and 8pm.

FILMS at the Stephen Joseph Theatre here

Bob’s Burgers The Movie (PG): The Belchers try to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it, while the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. Voice of H Jon Benjamin.

Friday May 27 at 5pm.