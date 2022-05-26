Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday May 26 to Thursday June 2

Top Gun 2: Maverick (12A): After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.
Tom Cruise stars.
Thursday May 26 at 5pm and 8pm.
Friday May 27 to Thursday June 2, daily at 2pm and 8pm.
Bob’s Burgers The Movie (PG): The Belchers try to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it, while the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. Voice of H Jon Benjamin.
Friday May 27 at 5pm.
Saturday May 28 to Thursday June 2, daily at 11.30am and 5pm.