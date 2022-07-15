Cinema times: films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday to July 14 to Thursday July 21

Thor is now showing at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough

Elvis (12A): Elvis is Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.Tom Hanks and Austin Butler star.Thursday July 14 at 7.30pm.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru (U): The untold story of one twelve-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain.Daily except Saturday and Sunday at 5pm.Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.