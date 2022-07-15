Cinema times: films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday to July 14 to Thursday July 21

Elvis (12A): Elvis is Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.Tom Hanks and Austin Butler star.Thursday July 14 at 7.30pm.
Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru (U): The untold story of one twelve-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain.Daily except Saturday and Sunday at 5pm.Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.
Thor 4: Love And Thunder (12A): Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct.Chris Hemsworth stars.Friday July 15 to Thursday July 21, daily at 8pm.Saturday July 16 and Sunday July 17 at 5pm.Wednesday July 20 at at 2pm.