Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday January 20 to Thursday January 27

West Side Story: Steven Spielberg’s triumphant remake of the classic Laurents/Bernstein/Sondheim 1957 musical has garnered rave reviews – Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez and Mike Faist star alongside Rita Moreno, who appeared in the 1961 film adaptation.

Thursday January 20 at 2pm and 7pm.

House of Gucci: Lady Gaga and Adam Driver star as Italian power couple Maurizio and Patrizia Gucci, whose marriage becomes a fight for control of the Italian fashion brand, leading to murder. Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino also star.

Friday January 21 at 2pm and 7pm; Saturday January 22 at 2pm and 7pm; Monday January 24, Tuesday January 25 at 7pm.

Petit Mamam: Eight year-old Nelly has just lost her grandmother and is helping her parents clean out her mother’s childhood home. One day she meets the mysterious Marion, a girl the same age as her, building a house in the surrounding woods. The Guardian gave Petite Maman five stars, calling it a ‘jewel’.