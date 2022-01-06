Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday January 6 to Thursday January 13
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 11:46 am
The Lost Daughter: written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter is based on the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante and stars Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Peter Sarsgaard and Ed Harris.
Monday January 10, Tuesday January 11, Wednesday January 12 at 7pm; Thursday January 13 at 2pm and 7pm.