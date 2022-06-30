Cinema times: films at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday June 30 to Saturday July 9

Michelle Yeoh stars as a Chinese-American woman being audited by the IRS who discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Lost Girls: Vanessa Redgrave, Joely Richardson and Iain Glen star in The Lost Girls, written and directed by Livia De Paolis, who also plays Wendy, from the novel by Laurie Fox.Set several generations after JM Barrie’s Peter Pan, it explores his effect on the women of the Darling family.

Friday July 1 July at 2pm and 7pm; Saturday July 2 at 7pm; Monday July 4, Tuesday 5, Wednesday July 6 at 7pm; Thursday July 7 at 2pm.

Nosferatu (event cinema – in association with Sound of Scarborough): Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 1922 silent film classic Nosferatu, this screening is accompanied by modern interpretations of popular songs and dark atmospheres.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This brings a new and exciting modern twist to the score whilst maintaining the integrity and visual delight of the original film.

Xander Armstrong is the producer, director and pianist, accompanied by vocals from renowned international performer Maethelyiah, soloist with the acclaimed Italian operatic choir Roma3 and lead singer with The Danse Society.Saturday July 2 at 2pm.

Il Buco (The Hole) (film – Italian with English subtitles): An extraordinary Italian film with no dialogue, Il Buco relates the true adventures of the young members of the Piedmont Speleological Group who, having already explored all the caves of Northern Italy, went South to explore other caves unknown to man.

Thursday July 7 at 7pm, Friday July 8 at 2pm.

Everything Everywhere All At Once: An absurdist comedy-drama written and directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.Michelle Yeoh stars as a Chinese-American woman being audited by the IRS who discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse.

The film features elements of black comedy, science fiction, fantasy, martial arts film, and animation.

Michelle Yeoh rose to fame in 1990s after starring in a series of Hong Kong action films where she performed her own stunts.