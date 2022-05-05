Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday May 5 to Monday May 12

Island of Lost Souls is the first sound adaptation of HG Wells’ novel The Island of Dr Moreau sees Scarborough-born Charles Laughton take the lead in the movie being screened at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

Laughton Film Festival: Hobson’s Choice (film, 1939): A classic role for Charles Laughton – Henry Horatio Hobson, an arrogant and demanding shopkeeper who finds himself outmanoeuvred by his eldest daughter.

Also starring John Mills and Prunella Scales in an early film role. Introduced by Tim Tubbs.

Friday May 6 at 2pm; Saturday May 7 at 7pm

Laughton Film Festival: Island of Lost Souls (film, 1932): The first sound adaptation of HG Wells’ novel The Island of Dr Moreau sees Scarborough-born Charles Laughton take the lead alongside Richard Arlen, Leila Hyams, Bela Lugosi and Kathleen Burke. Introduced by WEA film lecturer George Cromack.

Friday May 6 at 7pm

Laughton Film Festival: Witness for the Prosecution (film): Billy Wilder directs Charles Laughton, his wife Elsa Lanchester, Tyrone Power and Marlene Dietrich in this classic courtroom drama.

Saturday May 7 at 2pm

The Phantom of the Open: Mark Rylance, Sally Hawkins, Rhys Ifans and Simon Farnaby (who also wrote the screenplay) in a film based on the true story of Maurice Flitcroft, who managed to gain entry to the 1976 British Open qualifying, despite never having played golf before.

Monday May 9, Tuesday May 10, Wednesday May 11 at 7pm; Thursday May 12 at 2pm and 7pm

The Love Laughton film festival is being held ahead of Scarborough Theatre Company's production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame – Laughton starred in the film version – at Queen Street Methodist Central Hall from Wednesday May 18 to Saturday May 21.