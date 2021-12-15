Cinema times: FIlms showing at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday December 16 to Thursday December 23

These are the films showing at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough from Thursday December 16 to Thursday December 23

By Sue Wilkinson
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 11:07 am
Updated Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 11:08 am
Spiderman - No Way Home is on at the Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough
Spider-Man: No Way Home (12A): With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help.

When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Daily at 12.30pm, 4pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets: http://hollywoodplaza.co.uk/scarborough/now/

Scarborough