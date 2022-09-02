Cinema times: films showing at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday September 1 to Thursday September 8
These are the films and streamed events on at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough from Thursday September 1 to Thursday September 8
Thor Love And Thunder (12A): Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct.Thursday September 1 at 4.30pm
Minions 2 (U): The untold story of one twelve-year-old's dream to become the world's greatest supervillain.Thursday September 1 at 11.30am; Friday September 2, Saturday September 3 and Sunday September 4 at 10.30am.Monday September 5 at 3pm.
DC League Of Super Pets (PG): Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped..Thursday September 1 at 2pm; Friday September 2 to Monday September 4 at 12.30pm.
Beast (15): A father and his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the Savanna has but one apex predator.Thursday September 1 at 7.30pm. Friday September 2 at 3pm. Sunday September 4 to Thursday September 8, daily at 8pm.
Most Popular
-
1
25 photos of your birthday nights out in Scarborough - who can you spot celebrating ?
-
2
The ‘Now and Then’ column with Aled Jones: Looking at the old, impressive buildings on Bridlington’s Esplanade
-
3
35 photos that will take you back to nights out in Mist Bar, Scarborough, in 2008-15
-
4
Historic Bridlington buildings join Heritage Open Days event
-
5
WATCH: Scarborough Lifeboat return to the harbour
Spider Man No Way Home – More Fun Version (12A): With Spider-Man's identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help.Friday September 2 to Thursday September 8, daily at 5pm.
Star Trek 2 The Wrath Of Khan 40th Anniversary Director’s Cut (12A): Sci-fi adventure. Friday September 2 at 8pm.Tad The Lost Explorer And The Curse Of The Mummy (U): Tad accidentally unleashes an ancient spell endangering the lives of his friends. Saturday September 3 and Sunday September 4 at 3pm.
Westlife Event Encore Presentation (12A): popstars in concert.Saturday September 3 at 8pm.
Saturday September 3 is National Cinema Day – all tickets £3 excepet Westlife
Book: http://hollywoodplaza.co.uk/scarborough/now/