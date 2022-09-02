Cinema times: films showing at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday September 1 to Thursday September 8

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tad the Lost Explorer is one of the new films being shown at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough this week

Thor Love And Thunder (12A): Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct.Thursday September 1 at 4.30pm

Minions 2 (U): The untold story of one twelve-year-old's dream to become the world's greatest supervillain.Thursday September 1 at 11.30am; Friday September 2, Saturday September 3 and Sunday September 4 at 10.30am.Monday September 5 at 3pm.

DC League Of Super Pets (PG): Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped..Thursday September 1 at 2pm; Friday September 2 to Monday September 4 at 12.30pm.

Beast (15): A father and his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the Savanna has but one apex predator.Thursday September 1 at 7.30pm. Friday September 2 at 3pm. Sunday September 4 to Thursday September 8, daily at 8pm.

Spider Man No Way Home – More Fun Version (12A): With Spider-Man's identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help.Friday September 2 to Thursday September 8, daily at 5pm.

Star Trek 2 The Wrath Of Khan 40th Anniversary Director’s Cut (12A): Sci-fi adventure. Friday September 2 at 8pm.Tad The Lost Explorer And The Curse Of The Mummy (U): Tad accidentally unleashes an ancient spell endangering the lives of his friends. Saturday September 3 and Sunday September 4 at 3pm.

Westlife Event Encore Presentation (12A): popstars in concert.Saturday September 3 at 8pm.

Saturday September 3 is National Cinema Day – all tickets £3 excepet Westlife