Cinema times: films showing at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday July 14 to Saturday July 23

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande: Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson) is a retired widow who hires Leo Grande, a young sex worker (Daryl McCormack) for a night of pleasure and self-discovery

The Quiet Girl (film, Irish with English subtitles): In rural Ireland in the early 1980s, a quiet, neglected girl is sent away from her dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer.She blossoms in their care, but in a house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one.Wednesday July 13 at 7pm; Thursday July 14 at 2pm and 7pm.

Elvis: Baz Luhrmann directs rising star Austin Butler in the title role, with Tom Hanks as Elvis’s manipulative mentor and manager, Colonel Tom Parker.Friday July 15, Saturday July 16 at 2pm and 7pm; Tuesday July 19, Wednesday July 20 at 7pm; Thursday July 21 at 2pm.

NT Live: Prima Facie (event cinema): A young, brilliant barrister who loves to win comes face to face with unexpected forces when the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer makes her West End debut in the UK premiere of Suzie Miller’s award-winning play, which takes us to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game.Contrary to what you might have read elsewhere, this is Jodie’s second stage appearance – her first, at the age of 17, was at the SJT in The Price of Everything back in 2010.Thursday July 21 at 7pm.

South Pacific (dementia-friendly film): Fun social events for people living with dementia, their friends, families and carers. Screenings start with a short talk (and sing-along if it’s a musical), have a tea and coffee break – refreshments provided – and another quick sing before the second part of the film.South Pacific sees Rodgers and Hammerstein adapt James Michener’s novel into a joyous musical.Friday July 22 at 1pm.