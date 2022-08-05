Cinema times: this is when you can see Olivia Coleman in Joy Ride at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

By Sue Wilkinson
Friday, 5th August 2022, 9:17 am
Joyride: National Treasure Olivia Colman is Joy, a solicitor who finds herself with a baby in the back seat of a taxi that’s been hijacked by a 12-year-old boy. An unlikely friendship blossoms as the pair travel across Ireland.Monday August 8, Tuesday August 9, Wednesday August 10 at 7pm; Thursday August 11 at 2pm and 7pm.

Cinema tickets for films are £7 (concessions £6; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £5); for event cinema including 'captured live', £12; for live and delayed live streamings, £17. They are available from the box office on 01723 370541 or visit the theatre's website: www.sjt.uk.com

