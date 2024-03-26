Easter cinema at the Hollywood Plaza includes Kung Fu Panda 4

Kung Fu Panda 4 is on at the Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough

Hollywood Plaza

Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG): the storyline introduces a new villain, a chameleon with shape-shifting abilities, aiming to take over the world.

After Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.

Jack Black returns at the voice of Po.

Daily from Thursday March 28 until Thursday April 4, daily at 2pm and 5pm.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (12A): when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age.

Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Finn Wolfhard star and there are cameos from the original Ghostbusters Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray.

From Thursday March 28 until Thursday April 4, daily at 8pm.

NT Live: The Motive and the Cue: Sam Mendes directs Mark Gatiss as John Gielgud and Johnny Flynn as Richard Burton in this fierce and funny new play.

Friday March 29 at 1.45pm; Saturday March 30 at 7pm.

Moviedrome: Two-Lane Blacktop (1970): A classic road movie – the driver and the mechanic travel across the states in their 1955 Chevrolet 150, making a living by setting up impromptu drag races

Friday March 29 at 7.45pm.

Killers of the Flower Moon: When oil is discovered in 1920s Oklahoma under Osage Nation land, the Osage people are murdered one by one – until the FBI steps in to unravel the mystery.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro star in Martin Scorsese’s epic based on a true story.

Saturday March 30 at 1.45pm,

Cinema tickets are £8 (concessions £7); exhibition on screen films, £12; for event cinema, live and delayed live streamings, £18.

Book on: (01723) 370541 or www.sjt.uk.com