Film and streaming programme at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre for April

Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) in DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Film programmer Steve Carley said: “April’s a very exciting month in our cinema, with Puss in Boots: The Last Wish for families for half term, cracking drama with Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman in A Good Person, twenty-somethings potentially restoring their faith in romance in Rye Lane and an amazing cast in the film version of Alan Bennet’s hit play Allelujah.

“In association with our friends at Scarborough Sci-fi, we’re screening some classics that are celebrating anniversaries this year: from the 1950s, the original rhe War of the Worlds with Gene Barry; from the 60s the original Planet of the Apes with Charlton Heston, and from the 70s, the original superhero blockbuster, Superman: The Motion Picture, with Christopher Reeves.”

Films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in April:

Blue Jean: England, 1988. Margaret Thatcher's government is about to pass a law stigmatising gays and lesbians, forcing Jean, a gym teacher, to live a double life.

Friday March 31 at 7.45pm.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish: a decade after Puss in Boots, our hero is down to the last of his nine lives. The unstoppable Shrek franchise continues, with Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek returning to voice Puss and Kitty Softpaws.

Saturday April 1 at 2.45pm and 6.45pm; Monday April 3, Tuesday April 4, Wednesday April 5 at 6.45pm; Thursday April 6 at 1.45pm.

Bristol Old Vic: Hamlet: rising star Billy Howle makes a welcome return to the Stephen Joseph Theatre – this time on screen. The former youth theatre member takes the title role in the Bristol Old Vic’s production of Hamlet.

Thursday April 6 at 7pm.

Allelujah: when a Yorkshire hospital’s geriatric ward is threatened with closure, it fights back by inviting a news crew to film preparations for a concert in honour of their most distinguished nurse. Based on Alan Bennett’s play, it stars Jennifer Saunders, David Bradley, Judi Dench, Derek Jacobi and Russell Tovey star.

Friday April 7 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm; Saturday April 8 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday April 10, Tuesday April 11 at 7.45pm; Thursday April 13 at 1.45pm.

ROH Live: Cinderella: after more than a decade away from the Royal Opera House stage, Frederick Ashton’s timeless reworking returns to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

Wednesday April 12 at 7.15pm.

Carry on Constable (1960, dementia-friendly screening): classic Carry On starring Kenneth Williams, Joan Sims, Hattie Jacques, Kenneth Connor, Charles Hawtrey and, in his Carry On debut, Sid James.

Friday April 14 at 1pm.

Cocaine Bear: inspired by the true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, the wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine.

Friday April 14, Saturday April 15 at 7.45pm; Monday April 17 at 7.45pm.

Vermeer – The Blockbuster Exhibition (Exhibition on Screen): Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum hosts the largest Vermeer exhibition ever. With loans from across the world, the major retrospective brings together his most famous masterpieces including Girl with a Pearl Earring and The Little Street.

Tuesday April 18 at 7pm

Planet of the Apes (1968 – 55th anniversary screening): Charlton Heston and Roddy McDowall in the classic movie. In the very distant future, a team of astronauts from 1972 crash land on an unknown planet to find a very different society to the one they’re used to.

Wednesday April 19 at 7.45pm.

The War of the Worlds (1953 – 70th anniversary screening): HG Wells’ classic novel is relocated to 1950s California, where a small town comes under attack from Martian invaders.

Thursday April 20 at 1.45pm.

National Theatre Live: Good: David Tennant makes a much-anticipated return to the West End. As the world faces World War Two, good, intelligent German professor John Halder finds himself pulled into a movement with unthinkable consequences.

Thursday April 20 at 7pm; Friday April 21 at 2pm.

Superman (1978 – 45th anniversary screening): Christopher Reeve is Clark Kent/Superman, Margot Kidder is Lois Lane, Gene Hackman is Lex Luthor and Marlon Brando is Jor-El.

Friday April 21 at 7.45pm.

A Good Person: Florence Pugh stars as Allison, whose life falls apart after she’s involved in a fatal accident.

Saturday April 22 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Wednesday April 26 at 7.45pm; Thursday April 27 at 1.45pm.

ROH Live: The Marriage of Figaro (sung in Italian with English subtitles): It’s the wedding day of servants Figaro and Susanna, but there’s a hitch: their employer, Count Almaviva, has dishonourable intentions towards the bride. Mozart’s comic opera will surprise and delight you,

Thursday April 27 at 6.45pm.

Rye Lane: This new British comedy introduces us to Yas (Vivian Oparah) and Dom (David Jonsson), a pair of twenty-something South Londoners reeling from bad break-ups who connect over the course of an eventful day.

Friday April 28 at 1.45pm; Saturday April 29 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm.

Moviedrome: Run Lola Run (1998): Lola must find DM100,000 fast to save her boyfriend. The clock is ticking – she’d better run. German director Tom Twyker’s experimental film charts how the same event plays out differently despite only small initial variations. The high-energy thriller takes in many cinematic influences, exploring many themes, seldom pausing for breath.

The screening has an extended intro from film expert George Cromack, plus the opportunity to stay for an informal post-screening discussion.

Friday April 28 at 7.45pm.

Cinema tickets at the Stephen Joseph Theatre for films are £8 (concessions £7; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £6); for Exhibition on Screen films, £12; for event cinema, live and delayed live streamings, £18.

Dementia-friendly films: as above, and carers go free.

