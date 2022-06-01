Film and streaming programme at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in June

Latest instalment of life at Downton Abbey will be screened at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

The venue's film programmer, Steve Carley, said: “Nick Cage plays himself this month in the surprise hit The Unbearable Weight Of Talent, and Tom Cruise is back as Maverick in the long-awaited Top Gun sequel.

“For music fans, we have a trio of new documentaries exploring the lives and careers of three diverse artists: George Michael, Ennio Morricone, and a-ha.

“Current events give explosive new significance to this month’s World Cinema title, Olga, a prophetic film about the pain of exile.

“And we have two new dramas from the World War I era, but with distinctly differing tales.

“We’re delighted to have brought back our dementia-friendly films – this month’s is Mamma Mia! “

Downton Abbey: A New Era, The Unbearable Weight of Talent, Benediction, and Top Gun Maverick can all be enabled with audio-description for blind and partially sighted people.

Films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in June are:

Downton Abbey: A New Era: Extra screenings added due to demand – your chance to catch three actors with a local connection: Whitby’s Joanne Froggatt, Scarborough-born Penelope Wilton and SJT 1980s regular Lesley Nicol alongside Hugh Bonneville, Samantha Bond, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern et al in the latest instalment of life at Downton.

Saturday June 4 at 2pm

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: Unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, actor Nick Cage accepts $1m to attend a wealthy fan's birthday party. Things take a wildly unexpected turn when a CIA operative recruits Cage for an unusual mission and he finds himself channeling his most iconic characters to save himself and his loved ones.

Saturday June 4 at 7pm, Monday June 6, Wednesday June 8 at 7pm, Thursday June 9 at 2pm and 7pm

Benediction: Decorated for bravery during World War I, British soldier Siegfried Sassoon (Peter Capaldi) becomes a vocal critic of the government's continuation of the war.

Adored by the aristocracy and London's literary and theatrical stars, Sassoon's experiences inspire him to write poetry about the horrors of battle.

Local culture vultures will enjoy seeing Lia Williams, who appeared on the Stephen Joseph stage in 1990 in Body Language, portrays Edith Sitwell, the poet who once had a summer home in the town’s Woodend.

Friday June 10 at 2pm, Saturday June 11, Monday June 13, Wednesday June 15 at 7pm, Thursday June 16 at 2pm

a-ha: The Movie (film – Norwegian and German with English subtitles):

Take On Me reached number 1 on Billboard in the US in 1985. Nearly 40 years later, a-ha still create magic on stage with their melancholic and timeless music. They tour the world but drive in separate cars and stay apart backstage: they only meet on stage.The film portrays the challenging creative and personal dynamics of a group of three strong individuals. This is a story of great music, big ambitions, broken friendship – and maybe forgiveness.

Friday 10 June at 7pm; Saturday 11 June at 2pm

Ennio: An epic documentary celebrating the life of the much-loved spaghetti western composer Ennio Morricone, who died in 2020 – even if you’ve never seen the films, you’ll recognise the music from such greats as The Good, The Bad and The Ugly and A Fistful of Dollars.

Thursday June 16 at 7pm, Saturday June18 at 2pm

The Road Dance: A young girl living an isolated life in the Outer Hebrides in a small village just before World War I finds her life takes a dramatic change when a terrible tragedy befalls her. Hermiona Corfield, Will Fletcher and Mark Gatiss star.

Saturday June 18 at 7pm, Tuesday June 21, Wednesday June 22 at 7pm, Thursday June 23 at 2pm

Olga (film – Ukrainian and French with English subtitles): It’s 2013, and exiled in Switzerland, Olga, a talented and passionate 15-year-old Ukrainian gymnast, is trying to make her place at the National Sports Centre. But the revolt of Euromaïdan breaks out in Kyiv as she tries to adapt to her new country and prepare the European Championships.

Tuesday June 23 at 7pm

Mamma Mia! (dementia-friendly): Fun social events for people living with dementia, their friends, families and carers. Screenings start with a short talk (and sing-along if it’s a musical), have a tea and coffee break (refreshments provided) and another quick sing before the second part of the film. Mamma Mia! (2008) is based on the songs of ABBA – need we say more?

Friday June 24 at 1pm

Top Gun Maverick: He’s still feeling the needs for speed – 36 years after the original, Tom Cruise returns as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell alongside Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer and Jon Hamm.

Friday June 24 at 7pm; Saturday June 25 at 2pm, Monday June 27, Tuesday June 28, Wednesday June 29 at 7pm; Thursday June 30 at 2pm and 7pm

George Michael: Freedom Uncut (event cinema): Screening on his birthday, a film focusing on the formative period in George Michael’s life and career, leading up to and following the making of his acclaimed album Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 and his subsequent, infamous High Court battle with his record label that followed, while also poignantly personal about the death of his first love, Anselmo Feleppa. The documentary is narrated by the singer, who was heavily involved in the making of the film that serves as his final work.

Saturday June 25 at 7pm

Cinema tickets for films are £7 (concessions £6; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £5); for event cinema including ‘captured live’, £12; for live and delayed live streamings, £17.

Dementia-friendly films: as above, and carers go free.