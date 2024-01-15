Film programme for February revealed at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

New movies including the latest stunning animation from the Japanese masters at Studio Ghibli are on offer at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre in February.

The Boy and the Hero sees Mahito, a young boy yearning for his mother, venture into a world shared by the living and the dead

The Stephen Joseph Theatre film programmer, Steve Carley, said: “A smattering of films this month due to our programme of fabulous live shows, but what we do have is top-notch fare.

“There’s the welcome return of the joyous Kinky Boots – The Musical, filmed live in the West End, strutting on to the big screen to kick off our Event Cinema season of the world’s greatest stage musicals,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The latest offering from National Theatre Live is Vanya, with Andrew Scott giving what the Evening Standard called ‘an acting masterclass’ – plus, the next Royal Opera House Live presentation in Manon.

“Film-wise, we have George Clooney’s inspirational true story of The Boys in the Boat, Jodie Comer’s new drama The End We Start From, a haunting look at the end of the world, and the Boy And The Heron, the latest sensation from Studio Ghibli, already scooping up numerous awards.

“We’re showing it in both the dubbed version, with the vocal talents of Robert Pattinson, Christian Bale, Mark Hamill, Florence Pugh, and Willem Dafoe and the original Japanese version with subtitles. We also have The Three Musketeers: Milady, the second part of the exciting saga.

“And looking head, keep an eye out for our annual Oscar Season in March, where we’ll have a sprinkling of some of the standout contenders.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Boy and the Heron and The Boys in the Boat can all be enabled with audio-description for blind and partially sighted people.

Films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in February are:

Big Screen Musicals: Kinky Boots: Filmed live in the West End, with songs from Grammy and Tony Award-winning Cindy Lauper and book by legendary Broadway playwright Harvey Fierstein, this stage show is based on the film written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth.

Inspired by true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of Charlie, Killian Donnelly, a factory owner struggling to save his family business, and Lola, Matt Henry, a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea.

The pair learn to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough Theatre Company present the show live later this year.

Thursday February 1 at 7pm; Saturday February 3 at 2.45pm.

The Three Musketeers: Milady (French with English subtitles): D’Artagnan, François Civil,is forced to join team up with Milady, Eva Green, to save Constance, who was kidnapped before his eyes.

But as war is declared and Athos, Porthos and Aramis have already joined the front, a secret from the past shatters old alliances.

Friday February 2 and Saturday February 3 at 7.45pm.

The Boy and the Heron (dubbed/Japanese with English subtitles): Mahito, a young boy yearning for his mother, ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical animated fantasy from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki.

Monday February 5 at 7.45pm and Tuesday February 6 at 1.45pm – dubbed – and at 7.45pm – subtitled.

Royal Opera House Live: Manon: Kenneth MacMillan’s passionate ballet tells the story of Manon, torn between desire for a life of splendour and riches and devotion to her true love.

The adaptation of Abbé Prévost’s novel embodies MacMillan at his best, his acute insight into human psychology and his mastery of narrative choreography expressed in the impassioned duets of the central couple.

Wednesday February 7 at 7.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Boys in the Boat: George Clooney directs this sports drama following the fortunes of the University of Washington’s rowing team and their quest to compete in the 1936 Olympics. Callum Turner and Joel Edgerton star.

Monday February 19 and Wednesday February 21at 7.45pm.

NT Live: Vanya: Ivan (Uncle Vanya) has spent his life managing the estate and business affairs of his family with little regard for his efforts.

Andrew Scott plays eight characters in this one-man show, including Ivan, his second wife Helena, retired professor Alexander and daughter Sonia, Ivan’s widowed mother Maureen, his romantic rival Michael and the nanny Maria, alongside Elizabeth and Liam.

Vanya was filmed live from its sold-out West End run.

Saturday February 24 at 2.45pm and 7pm.

The End We Start From: Jodie Comer stars as a mother who abandons her North London home after it’s flooded and flees north with her baby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on Megan Hunter’s novel, the film also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Katherine Waterston and Mark Strong.

Monday February 26, Tuesday February 27 and Wednesday February 28 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

Cinema tickets at the Stephen Joseph Theatre for films are £8 – concessions £7; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £6); for Exhibition on Screen films, £12; for event cinema, live and delayed live streamings, £18.

Dementia-friendly films: as above, and carers go free.