Film programme for May revealed at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre includes Amy Winehouse bio-pic and classic crime caper

A scene from The Winter's Tale by the Royal Ballet at the Royal Opera House

Film programmer Steve Carley said: “A busy month for theatre fans: from the ROH we have three magnificent live streamings; there’s Ralph Fiennes as Macbeth, filmed live at London’s Dock X; the latest in the Big Screen Musicals season, with 42nd Street – The Musical, and Michael Sheen in the National Theatre’s hit production, Nye.”

Films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in May are:

ROH Live: Carmen (sung in French with English subtitles): Damiano Michieletto’s sizzling new production evokes all the passion and heat of Bizet’s score, which features Carmen’s sultry Habanera and the rousing Toreador Song.

Wednesday May 1 at 6.45pm

The Trust Fall: Julian Assange: A powerful documentary of how WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange went from being feted for giving a new definition to press freedom to ending up a high security prisoner in HM Prison Belmarsh.

Thursday May 2 at 1.45pm and Friday May 3 at 7.45pm

Macbeth: Ralph Feinnes and Indira Varma: A couple corrupted by their relentless lust for power have blood on their hands. Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma bring Shakespeare's gripping tale of power and revenge to life.

Look out for set and costume design by Frankie Bradshaw, whose designs for the Stephen Joseph Theatre include Di and Viv and Rose, and Jess and Joe Forever.

Thursday May 2 at 7.45pm and Friday May 3 at 1.45pm

Civil War: Written and directed by Alex Garland, this dystopian war movie stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno and Nick Offerman, and focuses on a team of journalists travelling across the States during a rapidly escalating Second American Civil War.

Saturday May 4 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Tuesday May 7, Wednesday May 8 May at 7.45pm; Thursday May 9 at 1.45pm

NT Live: Nye: Michael Sheen plays Nye Bevan in a surreal and spectacular journey through the life and legacy of the man who transformed Britain’s welfare state and created the NHS.

The epic new Welsh fantasia is written by Tim Price and directed by Rufus Norris.

Thursday May 9 at 7pm; Friday May 10 at 1.45pm.

Back to Black: A new biopic based on the life of Amy Winehouse, played by Marisa Abela. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, the film also stars Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan and Lesley Manville.

Friday May 10 May at 7.45pm; Saturday May 11 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday MY 13, Tuesday May 14 at 7.45pm; Thursday May 16 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm; Friday May 17 at 1.45pm.Approximate running time: 122 minutes

Big Screen Musicals: 42nd Street – The Musical: The story of Peggy Sawyer, a talented young performer with stars in her eyes who gets her big break on Broadway.

This is the largest-ever staging of the Tony Award-winning musical, filmed live at the Theatre Royal in Drury Lane.

Friday May 7 at 7pm and Saturday May 18 at 2.45pm.

The Lavender Hill Mob: First ever 4K restoration of the classic 1950s British crime comedy about a meek bank clerk who hatches a plan to steal gold bars and smuggle them out of the country as miniature Eiffel Towers. Alec Guinness, Stanley Holloway, Sid James and Audrey Hepburn star.

Saturday May 18 at 7.45pm, Monday May 20 at 7.45pm, Thursday May 23 at 1.45pm

Perfect Days (Japanese with English subtitles): Hirayama cleans public toilets in Tokyo: a life of simplicity and daily tranquility.

The highly anticipated return to feature filmmaking of Wim Wenders (Paris, Texas, Wings of Desire), Perfect Days celebrates the hidden joys and minutiae of Japanese culture.

Tuesday May 21 and Thursday May 23 at 7.45pm

ROH Live: The Winter’s Tale: Celebrating its tenth anniversary, Christopher Wheeldon’s ballet is an award-winning modern classic adapted from Shakespeare’s profound story of love and loss.

Wednesday May 22 at 7.15pm

The Great Race (1965 – dementia-friendly screening): At the turn of the 20th century, a host of colourful characters set out on a 20,000-mile auto race from New York to Paris; madcap hilarity ensues – including the biggest custard pie fight ever filmed.

Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis and Natalie Wood star in the Oscar-winning slapstick comedy. With a short introduction and tea/coffee break

Friday May 24 at 1pm

Big Banana Feet: Rarely seen since its initial release, this documentary follows Billy Connolly on his 1975 Irish tour. A comedy charmer, which can now be seen in all its glory thanks to a BFI restoration, featuring iconic stand-up material alongside fascinating behind-the-scenes glimpses.

Friday May 24 at 7.45pm, Saturday May 25 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm

Challengers: Romantic drama starring Zendaya as former tennis prodigy turned coach Tashi, married to a champion (Mike Faist) on a losing streak. Her strategy for his redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against his former best friend and her former boyfriend (Josh O’Connor).

Tuesday May May, Wednesday May 29 at 7.45pm; Thursday May 30 and Friday May 31 at 1.45pm

ROH Live: Message in a Bottle: Acclaimed dance theatre production set to the music of Sting. The international refugee crisis is at the centre of this imagined story about a displaced family, and a universal tale of loss, fear, survival, hope and love. Songs include Every Breath You Take, Roxanne and Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic, in new arrangements.

Thursday May 30 at 7.20pm

Moviedrome: Young Einstein (1988): Yahoo Serious writes, directs and stars as the young scientist who turns the science community upside down with discoveries including a formula to put bubbles back in beer and rock ‘n’ roll. Moviedrome brings you the chance to discover, or rediscover, cinema that's cult, classic or somewhere in between. Each film has an intro from film expert George Cromack.

Friday May 31 at 7.45pm

Cinema tickets at the Stephen Joseph Theatre for films are £8 (concessions £7; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £6); Exhibition on Screen films, £12; event cinema, live and delayed live streamings, £18.

Dementia-friendly films: £6 and carers go free.