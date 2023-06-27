Film programme revealed at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre for July

The Stephen Joseph Theatre has revealed its cinema programme for July

Film programmer Steve Carley said: “With the new Wes Anderson movie and the final outing for Indiana Jones topping the bill, our film programme is hotter than July..

“There’s also a rare chance to see the final performance of Bowie’s greatest creation Ziggy Stardust, a look at the life of the late, great, Tina Turner, a new movie scripted by our old friend Tim Firth, and a fascinating documentary from our new friends at Scarborough Film Festival.

“Throw in French costume drama, Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma!, and three great classics – The Jungle Book, The 39 Steps and The Draughtsman’s Contract – and we have a blisteringly hot line-up.”

Films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in July:

Chevalier: Based on the true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, who rises to heights in French society as a composer before an ill-fated love affair. Kelvin Harrison Jr, Samara Weaving, Lucy Boynton and Ronke Adekoluejo star.

Saturday July 1 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Tuesday July 4 and Wednesday July 5 at 7.45pm.

Ziggy Stardust: The Global Premiere: On July 3 1973, David Bowie retired his most celebrated alter-ego in front of 5,000 disbelieving fans on stage at London's Hammersmith Odeon. Fifty years to the day, the global premiere of the digitally restored Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars: The Motion Picture will be preceded by an exclusive on-stage conversation with Bowie collaborators and contemporary musicians.

Monday July 3 at 7pm.

Scarborough Film Festival: Are You Proud?: Rare archive footage and interviews across a spectrum of historical campaigns and current activists in the UK celebrate the LGBTQ+ Pride movement's landmark achievements. Contributors include Michael Cashman, one of the founders of Stonewall and a regular member of the SJT company in the early 1980s.

This is the second event of the new Scarborough Film Festival, held in collaboration with the Stephen Joseph, which will bring a diverse range of programming from across the UK and around the world.

Friday July 7 at 7pm.

Approximate running time: 100 minutes

Greatest Days: Starring Aisling Bea, Matthew McNulty and Jayde Adams, this screen adaptation of the The Band musical, featuring the songs of Take That, was written by the Stephen Joseph’s long-time friend and collaborator Tim Firth, whose hit play Neville’s Island premiered there in the early 1990s.

Friday July 7 at 1.45pm; Saturday July 8 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday July 10, Tuesday July 11, Wednesday July 12 at 7.45pm; Thursday July 13 at 1.45pm.

The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan (French with English subtitles): François Civil stars as D'Artagnan, who arrives in Paris trying to find his attackers after being left for dead, leading him to a real war where the future of France is at stake. He aligns himself with Athos, Porthos and Aramis, musketeers of the King. The first of a two-part epic saga.

Thursday July 13 at 7.45pm.

Asteroid City: As usual, director Wes Anderson assembles a mind-boggling cast for this sci-fi rom-com, including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Live Schreiber, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie and Jeff Goldblum.

Friday July 14 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm; Saturday July 15 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday july 17, Tuesday July 18 at 7.45pm; Thursday July 20 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

Oklahoma! Starring Hugh Jackman (event cinema): The National Theatre’s acclaimed Olivier Award-winning production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical, filmed during its record-breaking 1998 run in London, stars then-newcomer Hugh Jackman as Curly, alongside Maureen Lipman, Josefina Gabrielle and Shuler Hensley.

Wednesday July 19 at 7pm.

The Jungle Book (1967, dementia-friendly screening): Raised by wolves in the jungle, Mowgli makes friends with Bagheera the panther and Baloo the bear who try to convince him to leave the jungle before evil tiger Shere Khan arrives.

Dementia-friendly films are fun social events for people living with dementia and their friends, family and carers. With a short introduction by Tim Tubbs and singalong with Bill Scott, a tea and coffee break (refreshments provided free of charge) and another quick sing before the second part.

Friday July 21 at 1pm

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: The fifth and final instalment in the Indiana Jones series stars Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Toby Jones. Look out for the sequence filmed on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway!.

Friday July 21 at 7.45pm; Saturday July 22 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday July 24, Wednesday July 26 at 7.45pm; Thursday July 27 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

The 39 Steps (1935): As the stage version plays in our Round, we screen the original Alfred Hitchcock movie on which it’s based, starring Robert Donat and Madeleine Carroll as well as a scene-stealing tale from the great John Laurie.

Friday July 28 at 1.45pm; Monday July 31 at 7.45pm.

Moviedrome: The Draughtsman’s Contract (1982): A 17th century artist is commissioned to make a series drawings of a wealthy landowner’s estate: but is there more going on than first meets the eye?

The feature debut from writer and director Peter Greenaway features a distinctive score from Michael Nyman. Moviedrome screenings bring you the chance to discover, or rediscover, cinema that's cult, classic or somewhere in between. Each screening has an extended intro from film expert George Cromack, plus the opportunity for an informal post-screening discussion.

Friday July 28 at 7.45pm.

Tina: The ultimate celebration of the late global superstar Tina Turner and an intimate portrait of a woman who overcame adversity to define her career, her identity and her legacy on her own terms.

Saturday July 29 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm.

Cinema tickets are £8 (concessions £6); for Exhibition on Screen films, £12; for event cinema, live and delayed live streamings, £18.