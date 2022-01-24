Film programme revealed for Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre for February - including mini Valentine film festival

Romeo and Juliet (delayed live): A modern ballet classic since its creation by Royal Ballet Director Kenneth MacMillan in 1965

Film programmer Steve Carley said: “Love is in the air at the Stephen Joseph in February with our Valentine’s Film Fest: a confection of classic films to suit all tastes, including a special screening of Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (1967) as a tribute to the legendary Sidney Poitier.

"We also have Dirty Dancing, The Birdcage, and one of my all-time faves – The Princess Bride. And to crown it all, a live streaming of Romeo and Juliet by the Royal Ballet.

“All this, plus our usual pick of the very best of the new cinema releases."

The King’s Man, Boiling Point, Licorice Pizza and Belfast can all be enabled with audio-description for blind and partially sighted people.

Films at the Stephen Jospeh in February are:

The King’s Man (film): The third in the Kingsman series of comedy action spy movies stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans and Djimon Hounsou in a prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Friday February 4 at 2pm and 7pm; Saturday February 5 at 2pm and 7pm; Monday February 7 at 7pm

Valentine’s Film Fest

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967): The SJT’s first Valentine’s Day Special film doubles as a tribute to the late, great Sidney Poitier in a groundbreaking movie that was a rarity at the time, portraying as it did an interracial marriage in a positive light. Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn and Katharine Houghton (Hepburn’s niece) also star.

Tuesday February 8 at 7pm

The Birdcage (1996): A gay couple decide to masquerade as a straight couple to meet their son’s fiancee’s right-wing parents. Stars Robin Williams, Nathan Lane, Gene Hackman, Dianne Wiest and Christine Baranski.

Wednesday February 9 at 7pm

Dirty Dancing (1987): “Nobody puts Baby in a corner”: Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in one of the best loved – and most parodied – romances of the 1980s.

Thursday February 10 at 2pm and 7pm

The Princess Bride (1987): Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Christopher Guest, Wallace Shawn, André the Giant, Peter Cook, Mel Smith, Carole Kane and Billy Crystal have a romp in the cult classic that spawned so many quotable quotes.

Saturday February 12 at 2pm and 7pm

ROH - Romeo and Juliet (delayed live): A modern ballet classic since its creation by Royal Ballet Director Kenneth MacMillan in 1965. In this special Valentine’s Day screening, the doomed lovers attempt to find their way through the colour and action of Renaissance Verona.

Monday February 14 at 7.15pm

Rest of film programme

Boiling Point: Filmed in one extraordinary single take, Boiling Point follows charismatic head chef Andy (Stephen Graham) and his team through one of the busiest nights of the year in one of London’s hottest restaurants.

Tuesday February 15 and Wednesday February 16 at 7pm; Thursday February 17 at 2pm

National Theatre Live: The Book of Dust – La Belle Sauvage (live streaming): Eighteen years after his groundbreaking production of His Dark Materials at the National Theatre, director Nicholas Hytner returns to Philip Pullman’s parallel universe. Broadcast live from London’s Bridge Theatre.

Thursday February 17 at 7pm

Licorice Pizza: Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of age comedy drama set in 1973 stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits and Bradley Cooper.

Friday February 18 and Saturday February 19 at 2pm and 7pm; Tuesday February 22 at 7pm

Belfast: Written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, the film he calls his most personal is set in a 1960s Belfast in the grip of sectarian violence. Jude Hill, Catriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds and Colin Morgan star.

Friday February 25 and Saturday February 26 at 2pm and 7pm; Monday February 28, Tuesday March 1, Wednesday March 2 at 7pm

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road: Join The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson on an intimate journey through his legendary career as he reminisces with Rolling Stone editor and longtime friend, Jason Fine. Featuring a new song written and performed by Wilson and Jim James, and interviews with Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Nick Jonas, Linda Perry, Jim James, Gustavo Dudamel, and Al Jardine.

Thursday March 3 at 2pm and 7pm

Cinema tickets for films are £7 (concessions £6; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £5); for event cinema including ‘captured live’, £12; for live and delayed live streamings, £17.