Film programme revealed for Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre for July - includes Emma Thompson's sexy new movie

The remake of the Railway Children will be show as part of Yorkshire Day celebrations at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

The theatre's film programmer Steve Carley said: “Elvis is in the building in July, with Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of the King of Rock ‘n Roll himself. We also have the inimitable Emma Thompson in a sex-positive tale of empowerment and self-discovery, and for classic children’s literature lovers, there are modern takes on Peter Pan and The Railway Children.

"There’s also the latest titles in our World Cinema strand, and a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure. Plus our usual dementia-friendly classic film, the latest from NT Live, and a special 100-year anniversary screening of Nosferatu, with live scoring from Sound of Scarborough. Plenty to ‘sink our teeth’ into!”

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Elvis, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande and The Railway Children Return can all be enabled with audio-description for blind and partially sighted people.

The Lost Girls: Vanessa Redgrave, Joely Richardson and Iain Glen star in The Lost Girls, written and directed by Livia De Paolis, who also plays Wendy, from the novel by Laurie Fox. Set several generations after JM Barrie’s Peter Pan, it explores his effect on the women of the Darling family.

Friday July 1 July at 2pm and 7pm; Saturday July 2 at 7pm; Monday July 4, Tuesday 5, Wednesday July 6 at 7pm; Thursday July 7 at 2pm

Nosferatu (event cinema – in association with Sound of Scarborough): Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 1922 silent film classic Nosferatu, this screening is accompanied by modern interpretations of popular songs and dark atmospheres.

This brings a new and exciting modern twist to the score whilst maintaining the integrity and visual delight of the original film. Xander Armstrong is the producer, director and pianist, accompanied by vocals from renowned international performer Maethelyiah, soloist with the acclaimed Italian operatic choir Roma3 and lead singer with The Danse Society.

Saturday July 2 at 2pm

Il Buco (The Hole) (film – Italian with English subtitles): An extraordinary Italian film with no dialogue, Il Buco relates the true adventures of the young members of the Piedmont Speleological Group who, having already explored all the caves of Northern Italy, went South to explore other caves unknown to man.

Thursday July 7 at 7pm, Friday July 8 at 2pm

Everything Everywhere All At Once: An absurdist comedy-drama written and directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Michelle Yeoh stars as a Chinese-American woman being audited by the IRS who discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse. The film features elements of black comedy, science fiction, fantasy, martial arts film, and animation.

Friday July 8 at 7pm (OC); Saturday July 9 at 2pm and 7pm

The Quiet Girl (film, Irish with English subtitles): In rural Ireland in the early 1980s, a quiet, neglected girl is sent away from her dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer. She blossoms in their care, but in a house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one…

Wednesday July 13 at 7pm; Thursday July 14 at 2pm and 7pm

Elvis: Baz Luhrmann directs rising star Austin Butler in the title role, with Tom Hanks as Elvis’s manipulative mentor and manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Friday July 15, Saturday July 16 at 2pm and 7pm; Tuesday July 19, Wednesday July 20 at 7pm; Thursday July 21 at 2pm

NT Live: Prima Facie (event cinema): A young, brilliant barrister who loves to win comes face to face with unexpected forces when the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer makes her West End debut in the UK premiere of Suzie Miller’s award-winning play, which takes us to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game. Contrary to what you might have read elsewhere, this is Jodie’s second stage appearance – her first, at the age of 17, was at the SJT in The Price of Everything back in 2010!

Thursday July 21 at 7pm

South Pacific (dementia-friendly film): Fun social events for people living with dementia, their friends, families and carers. Screenings start with a short talk (and sing-along if it’s a musical), have a tea and coffee break (refreshments provided) and another quick sing before the second part of the film.

South Pacific sees Rodgers and Hammerstein adapt James Michener’s novel into a joyous musical.

Friday July 22 at 1pm

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande: Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson) is a retired widow who hires Leo Grande, a young sex worker (Daryl McCormack) for a night of pleasure and self-discovery.

Friday July 22 at 7pm; Saturday July 23 at 2pm and 7pm; Monday July 25, Tuesday July 26, Wednesday July 27 at 7pm

The Railway Children: To celebrate Yorkshire Day on August 1, the theatre is screening both this, the original and much-loved 1970 film, and its sequel.

After their father is mysteriously removed from the family, the Waterbury children, played by Jenny Agutter, Sally Thomsett and Gary Warren, move with their mother to Yorkshire, where they have many railway-related adventures and attempt to discover the reason for his disappearance.

Thursday July 28 at 2pm and 7pm

The Railway Children Return: Inspired by the beloved 1970 original, The Railway Children Return is an enchanting, moving and heart-warming adventure for a new generation. It’s 1944, and as life in Britain’s cities becomes increasingly perilous, three evacuee children – Lily, Pattie and Ted Watts – are sent by their mother from Salford to the Yorkshire village of Oakworth. There to meet them on the train station platform are Bobbie Waterbury (Jenny Agutter, reprising her iconic role in the original film), her daughter, Annie (Sheridan Smith), and her grandson…

Friday July 29, Saturday July 30 at 2pm and 7pm; Monday August 1, Tuesday August 2, Wednesday August August at 7pm; Thursday August 4 at 2pm and 7pm