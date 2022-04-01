Films and streamings at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in April - including meeting one of the stars of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Laurence Olivier and Merle Oberon in the 1939 big screen adaptation of Wuthering Heights

The cinema is presenting the film in association with Sci-Fi Scarborough, and the screening will be followed by a question and answer with Julie Dawn Cole, who plays the spoiled Golden Ticket winner.

The April programme also includes some new releases, streamings, and films focusing on the work and lives of the literary Brontë Sisters, as part of thetheatre's Bronte Festival.

The theatre's film programmer, Steve Carley, said: “This month we have some fab new releases – Cyrano and Ali and Ava – and some Easter holiday mayhem with Sing 2.

“We are also very excited to announce a special screening of the 1971 Gene Wilder classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory – with an exclusive Q&A with Veruca Salt herself, Julia Dawn Cole.

“And if that's not enough, later in the month, we will be presenting a unique mixture of events to celebrate our production of Jane Eyre, including some superb film adaptations.”

Cyrano, Sing 2, and Ali & Ava can all be enabled with audio-description for blind and partially sighted people.

Films at the theatre in April are (OC = open captioned):

Cyrano: This visually stunning retelling of the famous story of Cyrano de Bergerac stars Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr and Ben Mendelsohn.

Friday April 1, Saturday April 2 at 2pm and 7pm; Monday 4 (OC), Tuesday April 5, Wednesday April 6, Thursday April 7 at 7pm

Exhibition on Screen: Easter in Art (event cinema): Shot on location in Israel, the United States and Europe, this film explores the different ways artists have depicted the Easter story through the ages.

Thursday April 7 at 2pm

Sing 2 (film): Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Toni Kelly, Nick Kroll, Peter Serafinowicz, Jennifer Saunders, Nick Offerman, Spike Jonze, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Chelsey Peretti, Letitia Wright and Bono – all these and more in this sequel in which Buster Moon and his group put on a show while trying to impress an entertainment mogul and persuade a reclusive rock star to perform.

Friday April 8 at 2pm, Saturday April 9 at 2pm and 7pm, Monday April 11, Tuesday April 12 at 7pm, Thursday April 14 at 2pm

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (event cinema, film, 1971): Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka in the original and the best adaptation of Roald Dahl’s book. Presented in association with Sci-Fi Scarborough, this screening will be followed by an exclusive Q&A with Julie Dawn Cole, who plays Veruca Salt.

Friday April 8 at 7pm

Royal Opera House Live: La traviata (live streaming): 19th century Paris is a place of contrasts; glamour and superficiality, love and lust, life and death. Courtesan Violetta sings some of Verdi’s most acclaimed arias including the joyous Sempre Libera, in her poignant and passionate encounters with Alfredo and Germont. Richard Eyre’s production recently celebrated 25 years on the Royal Opera House stage and this year returns with acclaimed opera star Pretty Yende as Violetta.

Wednesday April 13 at 6.45pm

Brontë Festival: Wuthering Heights (1939): Laurence Olivier, Merle Oberon, David Niven and Dame Flora Robson in the 1939 adaptation which was nominated for eight Oscars but won only one in a year considered by many to be the greatest in Hollywood’s history.

Friday April 15 at 2pm and 7pm

Ali & Ava: Written and directed by Clio Barnard, Ali & Ava stars Adeel Akhtar and Claire Rushbrook in what film critic Mark Kermode described as a’ pitch-perfect Bradford love story’.

Monday April 18, Tuesday 19 (OC) April at 7pm

Brontë Festival: Les soeurs Brontë (film, 1979): Isabelle Adjani, Marie-France Pisier and Isabelle Huppert in a film following the lives of the Brontes from 1834, when, at the age of 17, brother Branwell painted the famous portrait of his three sisters, to 1852 when Charlotte, now a famous author, is the only surviving sibling.

Tuesday April 23 at 7pm