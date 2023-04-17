Films and streamings at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre revealed for May

Marlene Dietrich stars alongside Anna May Wong, Clive Brook and Walter Oland in this boundary-defying classic from Hollywood’s pre-censorship era.

Film programmer Steve Carley said:: “A nice mix of styles and genres on offer this month. There’s Irish drama with God’s Creatures, English drama with The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry and American drama with Air.

"Plus some more light-hearted fare for spring with Polite Society, Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, and the incomparable Nicolas Cage taking on the role of Dracula in Renfield.

"We have our usual latest Event Cinema offerings and the next instalment of our increasingly popular Moviedrome screenings.

Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Ben Affleck (who also directs) and Viola Davis in a biopic about shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro, and how he led Nike in the pursuit of the greatest basketball star ever – Michael Jordan

"This month it’s Marlene Dietrich’s classic Shanghai Express. Plus a new documentary on the life of the groundbreaking Little Richard – Good Golly Miss Molly, it’s going to be a great month.”

Films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in May are:

God’s Creatures: Emily Watson, Paul Mescal and Aisling Franciosi in a drama set in an Irish fishing village, where a mother is torn between protecting her beloved son and her own sense of right and wrong.

Tuesday May 2 at 7.45pm, Wednesday May 3 at 7.45pm.

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry: An ordinary man passes through life on the sidelines. Then one day, he goes to post a letter and just keeps on walking. Jim Broadbent plays Harold with Scarborough-born Penelope Wilton as wife in the new film version of Rachel Joyce’s bestselling book.

Friday May 5 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm, Saturday May 6 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm, Tuesday May 9 at 7.45pm, Wednesday May 10 at 7.45pm, Thursday May 11 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm

Air: Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Ben Affleck, who also directs, and Viola Davis in a biopic about shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and how he led Nike in the pursuit of the greatest basketball star ever – Michael Jordan.

Friday May 12 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm, Saturday May 13 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm, Monday May 15 at 7.45pm.

Little Richard: I Am Everything: Ever wondered what John Waters, Mick Jagger, Tom Jones, Paul McCartney, Nile Rodgers and Nona Hendryx owe to one-of-a-kind rock’n’roll icon Little Richard? Find out in this new documentary.

Wednesday May 17 at 7.45pm.

NT Live: The Best of Enemies: David Harewood and Zachary Quinto as feuding political rivals in James Graham’s new drama. In 1968 America, cunning conservative William F Buckley Jr and unruly liberal Gore Vidal debate on TV the moral landscape of the nation.

Thursday May 18 at 1.45pm and 7pm.

High Society (1956, dementia-friendly film): With socialite Tracy Lord, Grace Kelly, about to remarry, her ex-husband, Bing Crosby, with the help of a journalist Frank Sinatra, has 48 hours to convince her that she really still loves him. Our dementia-friendly films are open to all, and feature an introduction from Tim Tubbs and music to sing along to from Bill Scott.

Score includes What a Swell Party. True Love and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Friday May 19 at 1pm

Polite Society: Would-be stuntwoman Ria wants to save her big sister Lena from her impending marriage.

With help from her friends, she attempts to pull off an ambitious wedding heist in the name of independence and sisterhood.

Priya Kansara, Ritu Arya and Renu Brindle star in this new comedy – look out, too, for former Stephen Joseph Theatre company member Jenny Funnell.

Friday May 19 at 7.45pm, Saturday May 20 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm, Monday May 22 at 7.45pm.

Tokyo Stories (Exhibition on Screen): Based on a major exhibition at the Ashmolean in Oxford, Tokyo Stories spans 400 years of incredibly dynamic art from the delicate woodblock prints of Hokusai and Hiroshige to Pop Art, contemporary photography, Manga, film, and new street art.

Using the show as a launchpad, it travels to Tokyo to explore art and artists of one of the most vibrant and interesting cities on the planet…

Tuesday May 23 at 7pm.

ROH Live: The Sleeping Beauty: Frederick Ashton’s ballet holds a special place in The Royal Ballet’s heart and history: it was the first performance given by the Company when the ROH reopened in 1946.

Be swept away by Tchaikovsky’s ravishing music and Oliver Messel’s sumptuous fairytale designs with this true gem from the classical ballet repertory.

Wednesday May 24 at 7.15pm

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Bridgerton breakout star Regé-Jean Page in the story of a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers who embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic.

Look out, too, for Hugh Grant, an uncredited Bradley Cooper and another former Steohen Joseph Theatre company member Paul Bazely.

Friday May 26 at 1.45pm, Saturday May 27 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm.

Moviedrome: Shanghai Express (1932): A group of train passengers are held hostage during the Chinese Civil war, including notorious Shanghai Lily, companion Hui Fei and former lover and opium dealer Captain Harvey.

Marlene Dietrich stars alongside Anna May Wong, Clive Brook and Walter Oland in this boundary-defying classic from Hollywood’s pre-censorship era.

The Moviedrome screenings bring you the chance to discover, or rediscover, cinema that's cult, classic or somewhere in between.

Each screening has an extended intro from film expert George Cromack, plus the opportunity to stay for an informal post-screening discussion.

Friday May 26 at 7.45pm

Renfield: Nicolas Cage channels Christopher Lee in this brand new comic take on the Dracula story, also starring, in the title role, Nicholas Hoult, alongside Awkwafina and Ben Schwartz.

Tuesday May 30 at 7.45pm, Wednesday May 31 at 7.45pm, Thursday June 1 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.