Films at Scaborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre and the Hollywood Plaza from Thursday March 23

What's Love Got to do With It is on at the Stephen Joseph

Hollywood Plaza

John Wick: Chapter 4 (15): John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

Keanu Reeves stars.

Thursday March 23 to Thursday March 30, daily at 7pm and Wednesday March 29 at 1pm.

80 For Brady (12A): a group of friends made it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady.Friday March 24 to Thursday March 30, daily at 5pm; Saturday March 25 and Sunday March 26 at 2pm.

Dungeons & Dragons (12A): a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic.

Opens Friday March 31.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio: The dark stop-motion version of the classic story is nominated for best animated feature. It boasts a stellar vocal cast including Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton.

Thursday March 23 at 7.45pm; Friday March 24 at 1.45pm

Moviedrome: They Might Be Giants (1971): Retreating into a fantasy world, Justin Playfair believes himself to be Sherlock Holmes.

Friday March 24 at 7.45pm

ROH Delayed Live: Turandot (sung in Italian with English subtitles): Suitors who fail to solve Princess Turandot’s riddles are killed. But when a mysterious Prince answers one correctly, suddenly he holds all the power. Puccini’s rich score includes Nessun Dorma.

Monday March 27 at 7.15pm

What’s Love Got to Do with It?: For documentary-maker and dating app addict Zoe (Lily James), swiping right has delivered an endless stream of Mr Wrongs, to her eccentric mother Cath's (Emma Thompson) dismay. Her childhood friend Kaz) is opting for an arranged (or ‘assisted) marriage.