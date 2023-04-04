News you can trust since 1882
Films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre

These are the films being screened at the Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, for Easter and beyond.

By Sue Wilkinson
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:01 BST- 2 min read
Little Bear's Big Trip opens at the Hollywood Plaza in time for EasterLittle Bear's Big Trip opens at the Hollywood Plaza in time for Easter
Hollywood Plaza

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves (12A): A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

Chris Pine stars

Daily from Thursday April 6 until Thursday April 12 at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm.

Little Bear’s Big Trip (U): an animated adventure in which a group of animals work together to deliver a lost baby grizzly bear to its parents.

Friday April 7 to Thursday April 13, daily at 11.30am.

All seats for Little Bear are £5 each.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish: A decade after Puss in Boots, our hero is down to the last of his nine lives. The unstoppable Shrek franchise continues with Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek returning to voice Puss and KittySoftpaws.

Thursday April 6 at 1.45pm.

Bristol Old Vic: Hamlet: Rising star Billy Howle makes a welcome return to the Stephen Joseph Theatre – this time on screen. The former youth theatre member takes the title role in the Bristol Old Vic’s production of Hamlet.

Thursday April 6 at 7pm.

Allelujah: When a Yorkshire hospital’s geriatric ward is threatened with closure, it fights back by inviting a news crew to film preparations for a concert in honour of their most distinguished nurse.

Based on Alan Bennett’s play, it stars Jennifer Saunders, David Bradley, Judi Dench, Derek Jacobi and Russell Tovey.

Friday April 7 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm; Saturday April 8 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday April 10, Tuesday April 11 at 7.45pm; Thursday April 13 at 1.45pm.

ROH Live: Cinderella: After more than a decade away from the Royal Opera House stage, Frederick Ashton’s timeless reworking returns to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

Wednesday April 12 at 7.15pm.

Carry On Constable (1960, dementia-friendly screening): Classic Carry On starring Kenneth Williams, Joan Sims, Hattie Jacques, Kenneth Connor, Charles Hawtrey and, in his Carry On debut, Sid James.

Friday April 14 at 1pm.

Cocaine Bear: Inspired by the true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, the wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine.

Friday April 14, Saturday April 15 at 7.45pm; Monday April 17 at 7.45pm.

Vermeer – The Blockbuster Exhibition (Exhibition on Screen): Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum hosts the largest Vermeer exhibition ever.

With loans from across the world, the major retrospective brings together his most famous masterpieces including Girl with a Pearl Earring and The Little Street.

Tuesday April 18 at 7pm

