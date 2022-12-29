Films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen JosephTheatre from Thursday December January 29 to Friday January 6

Hollywood Plaza

Matilda The Musical (PG): An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All seats £5Avatar 2: The Way Of Water (12A): A paraplegic Marine dispatched to the moon Pandora on a unique mission becomes torn between following his orders and protecting the world he feels is his home.Matilda and Avatar are daiiy from Thursday December 29 daily until Thursday January 5.Whitney Houston I Wanna Dance With Somebody (12A): A joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, one of the greatest female R&B pop vocalists of all time, tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom.

The film opens at the Plaza on Friday January 6.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armageddon Time (15):

From acclaimed filmmaker James Gray, Armageddon Time is a deeply personal story about the strength of family, the complexity of friendship and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film features an all-star cast including Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong.

Matilda The Musical (PG): An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday December 30 at 7.30pm; Saturday December 31 at 2pm; Tuesday January 3 and Wednesday January 4 at 7pm and Thursday January 5 at 2pm and 7pm.

India Sweets and Spices: Alia comes home from California to her Indian-American community in New Jersey for the summer. Friday January 6 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm; Saturday January 7at 2.45pm

Advertisement Hide Ad