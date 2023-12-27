FIlms at the Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre from December 27

The following films are on that the Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday December 28.

Wonka is on at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

Hollywood Plaza

Ferrari (15): set in the summer of 1957, with Enzo Ferrari's auto empire in crisis, the ex-racer turned entrepreneur pushes himself and his drivers to the edge as they launch into the Mille Miglia, a 1,000-mile race across Italy.

Next Goal Wins (12A): story of the American Samoa soccer team, known for 31-0 loss.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Wonka: Based on the character of Willy Wonka, Timothée Chalamet, from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, this new film tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today. Also starring Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant and Sally Hawkins.

Thursday, December 28 at 1.15pm and 7.15pm; Saturday, December 30 at 1.15pm and 7.15pm,

Meet Me In St Louis (1944, dementia-friendly screening): In the year before the 1904 St Louis World's Fair, the four Smith daughters, including Judy Garland and Margaret O’Brien, learn lessons of life and love as they reluctantly prepare to move to New York.

The score includes the Trolley Song, the Boy Next Door and Wasn’t It Fun.

With a short introduction by Tim Tubbs and sing along with Bill Scott, a tea/coffee break, refreshments provided free,and another sing before the second part.

Friday, December 29 at 1pm,

Moviedrome: The Blues Brothers (1980): The musical comedy from John Landis starring Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi, screening in its slightly longer ‘director’s cut’ form.

Each film has an intro from film expert George Cromack, plus the opportunity to stay for an informal post-screening discussion.

Friday, December 29 at 7.45pm

Cinema tickets at the Stephen Joseph Theatre for films are £8 (concessions £7; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £6); for Exhibition on Screen films, £12; for event cinema, live and delayed live streamings, £18.

Dementia-friendly films: as above, and carers go free.