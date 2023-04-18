Films being screened at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre from April 20

Animated adventure Mummies opens at the Hollywood Plaza at the weekend

H ollywood Plaza

Assassin Club (15) : an assassin is given a contract to kill seven people around the world only to discover the targets are also assassins who have been hired to kill him.

Thursday April 20 at at 8pm.

Dungeons And Dragons – Honour Among Thieves (12A): a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

Thursday April 20 at 5pm; Saturday, April 22 and Sunday April 23 at 4pm.

John Wick 4 (15): John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe.

Friday April 21 to Thursday April 27, daily at 7pm – not Wednesay April 26.

Mummies (U): animated adventure follows three mummies as they end up in present-day London and embark on a journey in search of an old ring

Saturday April 22 and Sunday April 23 at 2pm. All seats £5.

Alien Day: Alien The Directors Cut (15) and Aliens: the Extended Edition (15): double bill screening.

Alien: the crew of a commercial spacecraft encounter a deadly lifeform after investigating an unknown transmission. Sigourney Weaver stars.

Aliens : decades after surviving the Nostromo incident, Ellen Ripley is sent out to re-establish contact with a terraforming colony but finds herself battling aliens.

Wednesday April 26 at 6pm. Both films: £10.

Superman (1978 – 45th anniversary screening): Christopher Reeve is Clark Kent/Superman, Margot Kidder is Lois Lane, Gene Hackman is Lex Luthor and Marlon Brando is Jor-El.

Friday April 21 at 7.45pm.

A Good Person: Florence Pugh stars as Allison, whose life falls apart after she’s involved in a fatal accident.