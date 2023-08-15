Films being screened at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre from August 17

Jason Statham stars on Meg 2: The Trench which opens at the Hollywood Plaza on Friday August 19

Hollywood Plaza

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG): the film follows the Turtle brothers as they work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants.

Thursday August 17 at 11.30am.

Barbie (12A): Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. Margot Robbie stars.

From Thursday August 17 to Thursday August 24, daily at 2pm.

Meg 2: The Trench (12A): A research team encounters multiple threats while exploring the depths of the ocean, including a malevolent mining operation.

Jason Statham stars.

Thursday August 17at 5pm and 8pm; Friday August 18 to Thursday August 24, daily at 8pm.

Haunted Mansion (12A): A single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts.

Friday August 18 and Monday August 21 to Thursday August 24, daily at 11.30am and 5pm; Saturday August 19 and Sunday August 20 at 5pm.Bambi (U): Disney classic about a young deer growing up in the forest. Part of Disney 100 celebrations.

Saturday August 19 and Sunday August 20 at noon. All seats £5 including popcorn.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Barbie: To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken.

Multiple actors play various Barbies (including Margot Robbie, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef and Dua Lipa) and Kens (including Ryan Gosling, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa), all directed by Greta Gerwig, and narrated by Helen Mirren.

Thursday August 17 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan directed Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Rob Downey Jr, Josh Hartnett, Florence Pugh, Gary Oldman, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh in the story of American scientist Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.

Friday August 18, Saturday August 19 at 1.45pm and 7pm; Monday August 21 TuesdayAugust 22, Wednesday August 23 at 7pm; Thursday August 24 at 1.45pm and 7pm.

Hello, Bookstore: The people of Lenox, Massachussetts, rally to protect The Bookstore, a magical, beatnik gem thanks to its owner Matt Tannenbaum.

The intimate documentary about the store and the family at its heart offers a journey through good times, hard times and the stories hidden on the shelves.

Friday August 25 at 1.45pm.

Moviedrome: Zardoz (1974): director John Boorman’s weird and wonderful vision of the future – with Sen Connery – was ridiculed on first release but has since become a sci-fi classic. Moviedrome brings you the chance to discover, cults and classics.