Films being screened at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre from February 2 to February 11

Puss in Boots 2 opens at the Hollywood Plaza on Friday February 3

Hollywood Plaza

Matilda The Musical (PG): An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Emma Thompson stars.

Thursday February 2 at 4.30pm.

Plane (15): a pilot finds himself caught in a war zone after he's forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm.

Thursday February 2 at 7.30pm.

Puss In Boots 2: The Last Wish (PG): when Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he launches an epic journey to restore them by finding the mythical Last Wish.Features the voice of Antonio Banderas.

Friday February 3 to Thursday February 9, daily at 5pm; Saturday February 4 and Sunday February 5 at 11am and 2pm.

Knock At The Cabin (15): while vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse.

Friday February 3 to Thursday February 9, daily at 8pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

A Man Called Otto: Tom Hanks as grumpy Otto, who decides to kill himself after his wife dies and he’s forced to retire. But his attempts are constantly interrupted by his new neighbours.

Thursday February 2 at 1.45pm.

Lynch/Oz: Victor Fleming's film The Wizard of Oz (1939) is one of director David Lynch's most enduring obsessions.

This new documentary explores its influence on his work.

Thursday February 2 at 7.45pm.

Empire of Light: Sam Mendes directs a brilliant cast, including Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Monica Dolan, Tanya Moodie, Toby Jones and Colin Firth, in this romantic drama set in and around a cinema in Margate in the 1980s.

Friday February 3 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm; Saturday February 4 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday February 6, Tuesday February 7, Wednesday February 8 at 7.45pm; Thursday February 9 at 1.45pm.

Three Minutes: A Lengthening: Snippet of 16mm film offers an emotionally charged, meditative glimpse into the lives of the unsuspecting Jewish citizens of a small Polish village on the brink of World War Two.

This screening will be followed by a recorded question and answer with Bianca Stigter and Helena Bonham Carter.

Thursday February 9 at 7.45pm.

Valentine’s Day special: Roman Holiday (1953 – 70th anniversary screening): William Wyler’s romantic comedy features the perfect partnership of Audrey Hepburn as a princess on the loose in Rome and Gregory Peck as the news reporter who becomes her unlikely guardian angel.

