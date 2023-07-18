Films being screened at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre from July 20 - including Barbie

Barbie opens at the Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough, on Friday July 22

Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny (12A): archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history. Harrison Ford returns.

Thursday July 20th at 1.30pm.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning (12A): An American agent, under false suspicion of disloyalty, must discover and expose the real spy without the help of his organisation.

Thursday July 20 at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elemental (PG): follows Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together.

Thursday July 20th at 5pm; Saturday July 22 to Thursday July 27, daily at 11.30am.

Barbie (12A): Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. Margot Robbia and

Friday July 23 to Thursday July 29, daily at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asteroid City: As usual, director Wes Anderson assembles a mind-boggling cast for this sci-fi rom-com, including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Live Schreiber, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie and Jeff Goldblum.

Thursday July 20 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

The Jungle Book (1967, dementia-friendly screening): Raised by wolves in the jungle, Mowgli makes friends with Bagheera the panther and Baloo the bear who try to convince him to leave the jungle before evil tiger Shere Khan arrives.

Dementia-friendly films are fun social events for people living with dementia and their friends, family and carers.

Friday July 21 at 1pm

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: The fifth and final instalment in the Indiana Jones series stars Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Toby Jones. Look out for the sequence filmed on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway!.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday July 21 at 7.45pm; Saturday July 22 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday July 24, Wednesday July 26 at 7.45pm; Thursday July 27 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

The 39 Steps (1935): As the stage version plays in our Round, we screen the original Alfred Hitchcock movie on which it’s based, starring Robert Donat and Madeleine Carroll as well as a scene-stealing tale from the great John Laurie.

Friday July 28 at 1.45pm; Monday July 31 at 7.45pm.

Moviedrome: The Draughtsman’s Contract (1982): A 17th century artist is commissioned to make a series drawings of a wealthy landowner’s estate: but is there more going on than first meets the eye?

The feature debut from writer and director Peter Greenaway features a distinctive score from Michael Nyman.Each screening has an extended intro from film expert George Cromack. There will also be a post-screening discussion.