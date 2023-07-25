Films being screened at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre from July 27

Margot Robbie plays Barbie which is on at the Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough

Hollywood Plaza

Elemental (PG): follows Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together.

From Thursday July 27 to Thursday August 3, daily at 11.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barbie (12A): Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. The film stars Margot Robbie and Rya Gosling.

From Thursday July 27 to Thursday August 3, daily at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

The 39 Steps (1935): As the stage version plays in our Round, we screen the original Alfred Hitchcock movie on which it’s based, starring Robert Donat and Madeleine Carroll as well as a scene-stealing tale from the great John Laurie.

Friday July 28 at 1.45pm; Monday July 31 at 7.45pm.

Moviedrome: The Draughtsman’s Contract (1982): A 17th century artist is commissioned to make a series drawings of a wealthy landowner’s estate: but is there more going on than first meets the eye?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The feature debut from writer and director Peter Greenaway features a distinctive score from Michael Nyman. Moviedrome screenings bring you the chance to discover, or rediscover, cinema that's cult, classic or somewhere in between. Each screening has an extended intro from film expert George Cromack, plus the opportunity for an informal post-screening discussion.

Friday July 28 at 7.45pm.

Tina: The ultimate celebration of the late global superstar Tina Turner and an intimate portrait of a woman who overcame adversity to define her career, her identity and her legacy on her own terms.

Saturday July 29 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm.

My Name is Alfred Hitchcock: documentary about the great director featuring Julie Andrews, Ingrid Bergman, Sean Connery, Doris Day, Bruce Dern, Cary Grant, Grace Kelly, Janet Leigh, Peter Lorre, Shirley MacLaine, Paul Newman, Kim Novak, Laurence Olivier, Gregory Peck, Eve Marie Saint, James Stewart, John Wayne and their director.