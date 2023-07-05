Films being screened at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre from July 6

Tom Cruise stars in Mission Impossible 7 - Dead Reckoning Part One

Hollywood Plaza

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny (12A): Archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history. Harrison Ford returns for fifth instalment of the franchise.

Thursday July 6th at 2pm and 7.30pm; Friday July 7 to Tuesday July 11, daily at 7.30pm.

Wednesday July 12 and Thursday July 13 at 1.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elemental (PG): The animated adventure follows Ember and Wade, in a city where fire, water, land and air-residents live together.

Friday July 7 to Thursday July 13, daily at 5pm; Saturday July 8 and Sunday July 9 at 2pm.

Mission: Impossible 7- Dead Reckoning Part 1 (12A): Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands. Tom Cruise returns.

Daily from Wednesday July 12 at 7.30pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Scarborough Film Festival: Are You Proud?: Rare archive footage and interviews across a spectrum of historical campaigns and current activists in the UK celebrate the LGBTQ+ Pride movement's landmark achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contributors include Michael Cashman, one of the founders of Stonewall and a regular member of the SJT company in the early 1980s.

This is the second event of the new Scarborough Film Festival, held in collaboration with the Stephen Joseph, which will bring a diverse range of programming from across the UK and around the world.

Friday July 7 at 7pm.

Greatest Days: Starring Aisling Bea, Matthew McNulty and Jayde Adams, this screen adaptation of the The Band musical, featuring the songs of Take That, was written by the Stephen Joseph’s long-time friend and collaborator Tim Firth, whose hit play Neville’s Island premiered there in the early 1990s.

Friday July 7 at 1.45pm; Saturday July 8 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday July 10, Tuesday July 11, Wednesday July 12 at 7.45pm; Thursday July 13 at 1.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan (French with English subtitles): François Civil stars as D'Artagnan, who arrives in Paris trying to find his attackers after being left for dead, leading him to a real war where the future of France is at stake.

He aligns himself with Athos, Porthos and Aramis, musketeers of the King. The first of a two-part epic saga.

Thursday July 13 at 7.45pm.

Asteroid City: As usual, director Wes Anderson assembles a mind-boggling cast for this sci-fi rom-com.

It includes Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Live Schreiber, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie and Jeff Goldblum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad