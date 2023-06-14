Films being screened at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday June 15

Danny Kaye stars in Hans Christian Anderson - the biopic about the popular children's author

Hollywood Plaza

The Little Mermaid (PG): A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince.

From Thursday June 15 to Thursday June 22, daily at 5pm except Saturday June 17 and Sunday June 18 when it is showing at 2pm

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts (12A): during the 1990s, a new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – join the Autobots as allies in the battle for Earth.

From Thursday June 15 to Thursday June 22, daily at 8pm with a 5pm matinee on Saturday June 17 and Sunday June 18.

Hans Christian Andersen (1952, dementia-friendly screening): Danny Kaye stars in this colourful fictionalised biopic about the popular children's author, featuring the classic tales The Little Mermaid and The Ugly Duckling, and songs Wonderful Copenhagen and Inchworm. Dementia- friendly films are fun social events for people living with dementia and their friends, family and carers with a short introduction and sing along.

Friday June 16 at 1pm

Berliner Philharmoniker LIVE: Summer Concert: the programme comprises Béla Bartók Concerto for piano and orchestra, No.2, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 in F minor, op. 36. Includes pre-concert introductions, interviews and programme insights.

Friday June 16 at 6.30pm

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret: Judy Blume’s much-loved coming-of-age novel finally makes it to the screen with Kathy Bates, Rachel McAdams and Abby Ryder Fortson playing the three generations of Simon family women.

Saturday June 17 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday June 19, Tuesday June 20, Wednesday June 21 at 7.45pm

NT Live: Fleabag: When Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s one-woman tour de force Fleabag was first released back in 2019 it was a smash hit and rapidly became the highest grossing UK event cinema title of all time, seen by 250,000 people in the UK. It recently won Event Cinema Release of the Decade at the Event Cinema Association awards.

Thursday June 22 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm

Hypnotic: When detective Ben Affleck learns that his missing daughter and a string of high profile bank robberies might be connected, he goes on a mind-bending journey to find his daughter and stop the secret government agency behind the madness.

Saturday June 24 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday June 26 and Tuesday June 27 at 7.45pm

Mad About the Boy – the Noël Coward Story: Narrated by Alan Cumming with Rupert Everett as the voice of Coward, the new documentary explores how one of the most successful artists of the 20th century grew up in poverty and left school when he was only nine years old. Queer in a straight world, by the age of 30 he was the world’s highest-paid Broadway star.