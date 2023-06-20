Films being screened at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday June 22

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens at the Hollywood Plaza on Wednesday June 28

Hollywood Plaza

The Little Mermaid (PG): A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince.

Friday June 23 to Thursday June 29 at 5pm; Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25 at 2pm and 5pm;

Monday June 26 and Tuesday June 27 at 5pm.

All seats are £5 from Friday June 23 to Tuesday June 27

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts (12A): during the 1990s, a new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – join the Autobots as allies in the battle for Earth.

Friday June 23 to Tuesday June 27 aat 8pm

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (12A): archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history.

Harrison Ford returns as the adventurer.

Wednesday June 28 and Thursday June 29 at 2pm and 7:30pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

NT Live: Fleabag: When Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s one-woman tour de force Fleabag was first released back in 2019 it was a smash hit and rapidly became the highest grossing UK event cinema title of all time, seen by 250,000 people in the UK. It recently won Event Cinema Release of the Decade at the Event Cinema Association awards.

Thursday June 22 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

Hypnotic: When detective Ben Affleck learns that his missing daughter and a string of high profile bank robberies might be connected, he goes on a mind-bending journey to find his daughter and stop the secret government agency behind the madness.

Saturday June 24 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday June 26 and Tuesday June 27 at 7.45pm.

Mad About the Boy – the Noël Coward Story: Narrated by Alan Cumming with Rupert Everett as the voice of Coward, the new documentary explores how one of the most successful artists of the 20th century grew up in poverty and left school when he was only nine years old. Queer in a straight world, by the age of 30 he was the world’s highest-paid writer and a Broadway star.

Wednesday June 28 at 7.45pm.

Pretty Red Dress: Warm and big-hearted movie about the impact of one item of clothing on a South London family.

Thursday June 29 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm; Friday June 30 at 1.45pm.

Moviedrome: Streets of Fire (1984): When singing star Ellen is kidnapped, her washed-up ex-lover, her profiteering manager and a straight-talking female drifter mount a rescue and defeat gang leader Raven, Willem Dafoe in an early role. The colourful, neon-lit, rock and roll neo-noir fable set in a 50s-influenced 1984 is directed by cult director Walter Hill. The screening has an extended intro from film expert George Cromack plus an informal post-screening discussion.