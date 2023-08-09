Films being shown at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday August 10

Meg 2: The Trench opens at the Hollywood Plaza on Friday August 12

Hollywood Plaza

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG): the film follows the Turtle brothers as they work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants.

Thursday August 10 at 11.30am and 5pm; Friday August 11 to Thursday August 17, daily at 11.30am.

Barbie (12A): Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. Margot Robbie stars.

Thursday August 10 at 2pm and 8pm; Friday August 11 to Thursday August 17, daily at 2pm.

Meg 2: The Trench (12A): a research team encounters multiple threats while exploring the depths of the ocean, including a malevolent mining operation.

Jason Statham stars.

Friday August 11 to Thursday August 17, daily at 5pm and 8pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis): Storm Thorgerson and Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell were the creative geniuses behind iconic album art design studio Hipgnosis, responsible for some of the most recognisable album covers of all time. With brand new interviews with Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, David Gilmour and Nick Mason; Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Robert Plant; Paul McCartney, Peter Gabriel, Noel Gallagher, and many more.

Thursday August 10 at 1.45pm.

The Pink Panther (1963, dementia-friendly screening): the first of the Pink Panther series introduces Peter Sellers’ best-loved character, the bumbling Inspector Clouseau.

Dementia-friendly films are fun social events for people living with dementia and their friends, family and carers. With a short introduction by film expert George Cromack, and a tea and coffee break (refreshments provided free of charge).

Friday August 11 at 1pm

Scarborough Film Festival: Tish: A moving portrait of social documentary photographer and trailblazer Tish Murtha, who dedicated her life to documenting the lives of working-class communities in North East England. Paul Sng’s powerful film celebrates the work of Murtha and her commitment to fighting for the communities like the one she grew up in. Followed by a Q&A.

Friday August 11 at 7pm

Barbie: To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place.

Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. Multiple actors play various Barbies – including Margot Robbie and Dua Lipa – and Kens – including Ryan Gosling and Ncuti Gatwa – directed by Greta Gerwig.

Saturday August 12 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday August 14, Tuesday Agust 15 August at 7.45pm; Thursday August 17 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

The Hiding Place: World War Two. In the Netherlands, Corrie Ten Boom and her family risk everything to hide Jewish refugees by the hundreds and face the consequences when they are discovered. Cinematic presentation of a stage adaptation by AS Peterson.