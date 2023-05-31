Films beings screened at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre from June 1

​Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan star Love Again at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

Hollywood Plaza

The Little Mermaid (PG): a young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince.

Thursday June 1 to Sunday June 4 at 1.30pm, 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

Monday June 5th and Tuesday June 6 at 4.30pm & 7.30pm.

Wednesday June 7 at 1.30pm, 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

Thursday June 8 at 4.30pm.

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts (12A): Based on the Transformers’ spinoff Beast Wars which feature robots that transform into robotic animals.

Thursday June 8 at 8pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Renfield: Nicolas Cage channels Christopher Lee in the new comic take on the Dracula story, also starring, in the title role, Nicholas Hoult.

Thursday June 1 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

Love Again: after the death of her fiancé, Mira, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, unintentionally sends romantic messages to his old mobile number, which has been reassigned to journalist Rob, Sam Heughan. Drawn to her texts, he seeks help from the subject of his latest feature, Celine Dion, playing herself, in finding a way to meet Mira.

Saturday June 3 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday June 5, Tuesday June 6, Wednesday June 7 at 7.45pm; Thursday June 8 at 1.45pm.

Eric Clapton: Across 24 Nights: Eric Clapton's legendary 1990 and 1991 Royal Albert Hall performances.

Friday June 2 at 7.45pm.

The Eight Mountains (Italian with English subtitles): epic journey of friendship and self-discovery set in the breathtaking Italian Alps, The Eight Mountains follows the profound, complex relationship between Pietro and Bruno over four decades.

Thursday June 8 at 7.45pm.

Scarborough Film Festival: Swimming Shorts: From animation to archive, drama to documentary, this curated selection of short films provides an insight into the various ways swimming and our interaction with water has been represented on screen.