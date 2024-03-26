Films for April revealed for Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Take flight into the thrill of the unknown with a funny, feathered family vacation like no other in the action-packed new original comedy Migration

Stephen Joseph Theatre’s film programmer Steve Carley said: “April’s a packed month with something for everyone.

“For music lovers, we have the next two titles in our Big Screen Musicals season, with Titanic – The Musical and An American in Paris, the hit bio-pic Bob Marley: One Love, and the latest of our dementia-friendly screenings with the classic Oliver!

“We’re also screening the latest in our ROH Live and Exhibition on Screen seasons and there’s family fun for the Easter holidays with the animated adventure comedy film Migration.

“For comedy devotees we have the outrageous black comedy Wicked Little Letters and for drama fans the biographical drama Vindication Swim, the extraordinary tale of Mercedes Gleitze, who in 1927 became the first British woman to swim the English Channel. Our very popular Moviedrome strand continues with the countercultural masterpiece, Blow-up (1966), and for lovers of romance, we have our foreign language entry The Taste of Things.

“Let’s not forget sci fi. As well as the smash hit sequel, Dune Part II, we’re celebrating the brilliant Sci-Fi Scarborough festival with the cult conspiracy theory classic Capricorn One.”

Films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in April are:

Migration: Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina, David Mitchell and Danny DeVito lend their voices to this animated adventure about a family of ducks on the adventure of a lifetime.

Monday, April 1, Tuesday April 2, Wednesday, April 3 at 7.15pm; Thursday, April 4 at 1.45pm and 7.15pm.

Bob Marley: One Love: A new biopic about the reggae songwriter and performer. Kingsley Ben-Adir plays Marley, with Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley and Stephen Joseph patron James Norton as Island Records founder Chris Blackwell.

Friday April 5 at 1.45pm; Saturday, April 6 at 7.45pm; Monday, April 8 at 7.45pm; Wednesday, April 10 at 7.45pm and Thursday, April 11 at 1.45pm.

Big Screen Musicals: Titanic – The Musical: Winner of five Tony Awards (including Best Musical), the production focuses on the hopes and dreams of passengers boarding with stories and ambitions of their own.

Friday, April 5 at 7pm and Saturday, April 6 at 2.45pm.

ROH Live: Macmillan Celebrated: Celebrating Kenneth MacMillan’s one-act ballets. Danses Concertantes, was commissioned by Ninette de Valois in 1955. Different Drummer is his haunting interpretation of Woyzeck. Requiem is his 1976 work for Stuttgart Ballet.

Tuesday, April 9 at 7.15pm,

The Taste of Things (French with English subtitles): Juliette Binoche and Benoît Magimel star in this romantic drama set in 1889 and telling the love story of a cook and the gourmet she works for.

Thursday, April 11 at 7.45pm

Wicked Little Letters: When people in Littlehampton, including Edith, Olivia Colman, receive letters full of hilarious profanities, rowdy Rose, Jessie Buckley, is the prime suspect. Also starring Timothy Spall, Eileen Atkins, Gemma Jones, Joanna Scanlan, Lolly Adefope, Joanna Scanlan, Tim Key and Jason Watkins.

Friday, April 12 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm; Saturday, April 13 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday, April 15 at 7.45pm; Wednesday, April 17 at 7.45pm.

Exhibition on Screen: John Singer Sargent: Through interviews with curators, contemporary fashionistas and style influencers, this film examines how Sargent’s unique practice has influenced modern art, culture and fashion.

Tuesday, April 16 at 7.45pm; Thursday, April 18 at 1.45pm.

Capricorn One (1978 – in partnership with Sci-Fi Scarborough): When the first manned flight to Mars is deemed unsafe, authorities scramble to save face and retain their funding – and an unthinkable plot to fake the mission is hatched. Elliott Gould, Sam Waterston, James Brolin, Brenda Vaccaro and Karen Black star.

Thursday, April 18 at 7.45pm

Oliver! (1968 – dementia-friendly screening): Orphaned Oliver looks for love and happiness in a world populated by rascals, rogues, and thieves. Mark Lester and Ron Moody head a cast that also includes Jack Wilde, Oliver Reed, Shani Wallis, Harry Secombe and Peggy Mount. With a short introduction and sing-along and a tea/coffee break, Refreshments provided free.

Friday, April 19 at 1pm

Dune Part II: Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya reprise their roles as Paul and Chani in this lauded sequel based on Frank Herbert’s much-loved book.

Friday April 19 at 7.15pm; Saturday, April 20 at 2.45pm and 7.15pm; Monday, April 22 at 7.15pm.

ROH Live: Swan Lake: Tchaikovsky’s sensational score combines with the imaginations of choreographer Liam Scarlett and designer John Macfarlane in this ballet classic.

Wednesday, April 24 at 7.15pm.

Big Screen Musicals: An American in Paris – The Musical: This breathtakingly beautiful Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, inspired by the Oscar-winning MGM film, tells the impassioned story of discovering love in the ‘City of Light’.

Friday, April 26 at 1.45pm and Saturday, April 27 at 7pm.

Moviedrome: Blow-Up (1966): The epitome of 60s cool – the David Hemmings character is said to have been at least partly inspired by David Bailey – sees Hemmings as a photographer who unwittingly captures a possible murder on film. Also starring Vanessa Redgrave, Jane Birkin, Veruschka and The Yardbirds, including Jimmy Page and Jeff Beck. Moviedrome brings you the chance to discover, or rediscover, cinema that's cult or classic. Each film has an intro from film expert George Cromack.

Friday, April 26 at 7.45pm.

Vindication Swim: The inspiring story of Mercedes Gleitze (Kirsten Callaghan), the first British woman to swim the Channel and her battle against both the water and the oppressive society of 1920s England.

Saturday, April 27 at 2.45pm; Monday, April 29 and Tuesday, April 30 at 7.45pm.

Approximate running time: 98 minutes

Cinema tickets at the Stephen Joseph for films are £8, concessions £7; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £6; for Exhibition on Screen films, £12; for event cinema, live and delayed live streamings, £18. Dementia-friendly films: £6, and carers go free.