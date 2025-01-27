Films for February revealed at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Royal Ballet and Opera in Swan Lake:

Music films, horror and Italian drama are on offer at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Film programmer Steve Carley said: “This month we have three highly anticipated music biographies covering a wide spectrum of tastes, chronicling the lives and music of Robbie Williams, Bob Dylan, and Led Zeppelin, plus the chilling new reimagining of vampire tale Nosferatu, and the surreal beauty and intrigue of stunning Italian drama Vermiglio.

“Our monthly Moviedrome is the groundbreaking British New Wave classic A Taste of Honey, a poignant exploration of class, gender, and race, and remains as relevant today as it was in 1961.

“And it'’ time to defy gravity again. Sing your heart out to the spellbinding tunes of hit musical Wicked in our special half-term sing-a-long screenings.

A Complete Unknown documents Bob Dylan's early days

" Speaking of spellbinding sing-a-longs, it’s also a perfect time to rediscover the magic of Mary Poppins on the big screen, with the latest in our regular dementia-friendly screenings. So something for everyone. What are you wating for? Spit-spot!”

Films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in February are:

Nosferatu: gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman, Lily-Rose Depp, and the terrifying vampire, Bill Skarsgård, infatuated with her, Nosferatu is the most recent take on the Dracula story.

The stellar supporting cast includes Nicholas Hoult, Willem Dafoe and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Saturday February 1 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday February 3 and Wednesday February 5 at 7.45pm; Thursday February 6 at 1.45pm.

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert Live: to mark the 40th anniversary of the world’s most popular musical, a unique opportunity to experience the spectacular staged concert version on the big screen featuring an all-star cast including Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Matt Lucas and John Owen Jones.

Great songs include Bring Him Home, Master of the House, I Dreamed a Dream and Do You Hear the People Sing.

Tuesday February 4 and Thursday February 6 at 7pm.

Better Man: the biographical musical movie about the life of Take That’s Robbie Williams sees the singer portrayed as an anthropomorphic chimp voiced by both Williams and Jonno Davies.

Also stars Steve Pemberton, Kate Mulvany, Alison Steadman and Damon Herriman. Monday February 10, Tuesday February11, Thursday February 13 at 7.45pm; Friday, February 14 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

Macbeth: David Tennant and Cush Jumbo: David Tennant and Cush Jumbo lead a stellar cast in a new five-star production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, filmed live at the Donmar Warehouse in London.

Wednesday February 12 at 7:45pm; Thursday February 13 at 1:45pm.

Vermiglio (Italian with English subtitles): it’s1944. When army deserter Pietro arrives in the remote mountain village of Vermiglio, his love for the local teacher's daughter will change the course of everyone's life.

Stars Tommaso Ragno, Roberta Rovelli and Martina Scrinzi. Monday February 17 at 7.45pm.

Wicked Sing-a-long: yes, it’s the sing-a-long version of Wicked.

Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Galinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz.

After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads.

Do we need to say any more? Defying Grafity with you will be Ariana Grande and Cynthia Evrio. It’s bound to prove Popular.

Tuesday February 18 at 6.15pm; Wednesday February 19 at 1.45pm and 6.15pm; Friday February 21 at 6.15pm; Saturday February 22 at 2.45pm.

National Theatre Live: The Importance of Being Earnest: three-time Olivier Award-winner Sharon D Clarke is joined by new Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa in the joyful reimagining of Oscar Wilde’s most celebrated comedy filmed live from the National Theatre in London.

Thursday February 19 at 1.45pm and 7pm.

Mary Poppins (1964, dementia-friendly screening): Practically Perfect in Every Way, Mary Poppins flies out of the windy London skies and into the home of two mischievous children, helping them to reconnect with their parents.

Julie Andrews plays the nanny, and Dick Van Dyke is her chimney sweep Bert and the parents are David Tomlinson and Glynis Johns. The score includes A Spoonful of Sugar, Let’s Go Fly a Kite and Feed the Birds.

Friday February 21 at 1pm.

Becoming Led Zeppelina documentary tracing the journeys of the four members of the Stairway To Heaven rockers, with contributions from the three surviving band members and archive footage of John Bonham.

Saturday February 22 at 7.45pm.

A Complete Unknown: the ever-versatile Timothée Chalamet portrays Bob Dylan in this biopic looking at the early life of the musician.

Also stars Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo and Edward Norton as Pete Seeger.

Monday February 24, Tuesday February 25 and Wednesday February 26 February at 7.45pm; Thursday February 27 and Friday February 28 at 1.45pm.

Royal Ballet and Opera: Swan Lake: one of classical ballet’s most powerful tale of loves, treachery and forgiveness, choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov with additional choreography by Liam Scarlett and Frederick Ashton.

Thursday February 27 at 7.15pm.

Moviedrome: A Taste of Honey (1961): Rita Tushingham plays Jo in this adaptation of Shelagh Delaney’s innovative play, written when she was 18, which defines the bleakness and bigotry of post-war Britain.

Dora Bryan and Robert Stephens also star.

Moviedrome films are guilty pleasures and overlooked gems you will wonder why you have never seen.

Each has an extended intro from film expert George Cromack.

Friday February 28 at 7.45pm.

Cinema tickets at the Stephen Joseph Theatre for films are £8 (concessions £7; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £6); Exhibition on Screen films, £12; event cinema, live and delayed live streamings, £18. Dementia-friendly films: £6, and carers go free.

To book, call 01723 370541 or visit www.sjt.uk.com