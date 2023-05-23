Films for June revealed at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Diane Keaton stars as Diane, Jane Fonda as Vivian, Candice Bergen as Sharon and Mary Steenburgen as Carol in Book Club: the Next Chapter

Film programmer Steve Carley said: ”We’ve the cream of new British cinema with Pretty Red Dress, set against a South London backdrop and humming with the energy of Tina Turner hits; Wait for Me, a contemporary drama set in the north of England, featuring one of the strongest female characters ever committed to screen and the welcome return of NT Live's Fleabag.

Films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in June are:

Renfield: Nicolas Cage channels Christopher Lee in the new comic take on the Dracula story, also starring, in the title role, Nicholas Hoult.

Thursday June 1 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm

Love Again: after the death of her fiancé, Mira, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, unintentionally sends romantic messages to his old mobile number, which has been reassigned to journalist Rob, Sam Heughan. Drawn to her beautifully written texts, he seeks help from the subject of his latest feature, Celine Dion, playing herself, in finding a way to meet Mira.

Saturday June 3 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday June 5, Tuesday June 6, Wednesday June 7 at 7.45pm; Thursday June 8 at 1.45pm

Eric Clapton: Across 24 Nights: Eric Clapton's legendary 1990 and 1991 Royal Albert Hall performances, edited from the original footage and remastered in Dolby Surround Sound.

Friday June 2 at 7.45pm

The Eight Mountains (Italian with English subtitles): an epic journey of friendship and self-discovery set in the breathtaking Italian Alps, The Eight Mountains follows the profound, complex relationship between Pietro and Bruno over four decades.

Thursday June 8 at 7.45pm

Scarborough Film Festival: Swimming Shorts: from animation to archive, drama to documentary, thes curated selection of short films provides an insight into the various ways swimming and our interaction with water has been represented on screen.

Friday June 9 at 7pm

Book Club: The Next Chapter: four best friends take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. Candice Bergen, Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen reprise their roles from the original Book Club.

Friday June 9 at 1.45pm; Saturday June 10 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday June 12 at 7.45pm

ROH Live: Il Trovatore (sung in Italian with English subtitles): Passions run high as Manrico and the Count di Luna compete for the affections of Leonora. But Manrico’s mother has been keeping a terrible secret: soon a curse from the past will rise up with devastating implications for them all.

Tuesday June 13 at 7.15pm

Wait for Me: Two outsiders trapped by the criminal underworld try to escape and create a new life to replace the families both have lost. Set in the north of England, the drama about courage, loss and parenthood stars Karen Hassan, Aaron Cobham and Sean McGinley.

Wednesday June 14 at 7.45pm; Thursday June 15 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm

Hans Christian Andersen (1952, dementia-friendly screening): Danny Kaye stars in this colourful fictionalised biopic about the popular children's author, featuring the classic tales The Little Mermaid and The Ugly Duckling, and songs Wonderful Copenhagen and Inchworm. Dementia- friendly films are fun social events for people living with dementia and their friends, family and carers with a short introduction and sing alonga.

Friday June 16 at 1pm

Berliner Philharmoniker LIVE: Summer Concert: the programme comprises Béla Bartók Concerto for piano and orchestra, No.2, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 in F minor, op. 36. Includes pre-concert introductions, interviews and programme insights.

Friday June 16 at 6.30pm

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret: Judy Blume’s much-loved coming-of-age novel finally makes it to the screen with Kathy Bates, Rachel McAdams and Abby Ryder Fortson playing the three generations of Simon family women.

Saturday June 17 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday June 19, Tuesday June 20, Wednesday June 21 at 7.45pm

NT Live: Fleabag: When Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s one-woman tour de force Fleabag was first released back in 2019 it was a smash hit and rapidly became the highest grossing UK event cinema title of all time, seen by 250,000 people in the UK. It recently won Event Cinema Release of the Decade at the Event Cinema Association awards

Thursday June 22 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm

Hypnotic: When detective Ben Affleck learns that his missing daughter and a string of high profile bank robberies might be connected, he goes on a mind-bending journey to find his daughter and stop the secret government agency behind the madness.

Saturday June 24 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday June 26 and Tuesday June 27 at 7.45pm

Mad About the Boy – the Noël Coward Story: narrated by Alan Cumming with Rupert Everett as the voice of Coward, the new documentary explores how one of the most successful artists of the 20th century grew up in poverty and left school when he was only nine years old. Queer in a straight world, by the age of 30, he was the world’s highest-paid writer and a Broadway star.

Wednesday June 28 at 7.45pm

Pretty Red Dress: warm and big-hearted movie about the impact of one item of clothing on a South London family.

Thursday June 29 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm; Friday June 30 at 1.45pm

Moviedrome: Streets of Fire (1984): When singing star Ellen is kidnapped, her washed-up ex-lover, her profiteering manager and a straight-talking female drifter mount a rescue and defeat gang leader Raven, Willem Dafoe in an early role. The colourful, neon-lit, rock and roll neo-noir fable set in a 50s-influenced 1984 is directed by cult director Walter Hill. The screening has an extended intro from film expert George Cromack plus the opportunity to stay for an informal post-screening discussion.

Friday 30 June at 7.45pm

Cinema tickets for films are £8 (concessions £7; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £6); for Exhibition on Screen films, £12; for event cinema, live and delayed live streamings, £18.

Dementia-friendly films: as above, and carers go free.