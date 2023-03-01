Films for March revealed for Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Avatar: The Way of Water: Nominated for best picture, visual effects, sound and production design

Film programmer, Steve Carley, said “It’s Academy Awards time, and we have a rich selection of this year’s contenders on offer, including five films nominated for Best Picture.

“Brendan Fraser is nominated for Best Actor in The Whale, and Best Documentary and Best Animated Feature are represented by All the Beauty and the Bloodshed and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. Even our monthly dementia-friendly screening is a vintage Oscar winner: Calamity Jane.”

“Films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in March:

All Quiet on the Western Front is based on Erich Maria Remarque’s powerful novel

Triangle of Sadness: A dark, satirical comedy from Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund. A group of super-rich and/or super-beautiful people embark on a cruise on a luxury yacht captained by Woody Harrelson – the title refers to a term used by plastic surgeons for a wrinkle that forms between the eyebrows, which can quickly be fixed by botox. Nominated for best picture, director and original screenplay Oscars.

Thursday March 2 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm

The Whale: A heart-rending performance from Brendan Fraser as a morbidly obese English teacher trying to reconnect with his teenage daughter. Alongside Fraser’s Oscar nomination for best actor, the film has also received nods for Hong Chau, best supporting actress, and for its make-up.

Monday March 6 and Tuesday March 7 at 7.45pm and Thursday March 9 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm

Mary Cassatt – Painting the Modern Woman (Exhibition on Screen): Cassatt made a career painting the lives of the women around her. Her radical images showed them as intellectual, feminine and real.

The film introduces us to the often-overlooked Impressionist.

Wednesday March 8 at 7pm

Calamity Jane (1953, dementia-friendly film): The golden statue is already in the bag for this vintage musical – it won best song for Secret Love. Doris Day and Howard Keel star in the whip-crack-away story loosely based on the real-life adventures of Wild West heroine Martha Jane Cannary.

Friday March 10 at 1pm

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed: Nominated for best documentary feature, this film looks at the life and career of photographer and activist Nan Goldin and her crusade to hold Purdue Pharma and its owners the Sackler family accountable for the opioid epidemic.

Friday March 10 at 7.45pm

Top Gun: A double treat for fans of Tom Cruise’s hot shot pilot Maverick; the original 1986 movie won four Academy Awards.

Saturday March 11 at 2.45pm

Top Gun Maverick: Last year’s sequel to the much-loved 80s classic is nominated in six categories including best picture. Tom Cruise reprises his role as Maverick, alongside Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm.

Saturday March 11 at 7.45pm

All Quiet on the Western Front (German/French with English subtitles): With nine nominations including best picture, the German epic based on Erich Maria Remarque’s powerful novel is a must-see,

Monday March 13 and Tuesday March 14 at 7.45pm

Avatar: The Way of Water: Nominated for best picture, visual effects, sound and production design, this follow-up to the 2009 original is set 16 years later as humans try once again to colonise the planet of Pandora.

Saturday March 18 at 2.45pm and 7pm

Women Talking: Nominated for best picture and adapted screenplay, Sarah Polley’s drama is based on the real-life events that took place in an isolated Mennonite colony, whose women discovered that the men had been using cow tranquiliser to subdue and then rape them.

Monday March 20, Tuesday March 21 and Wednesday March 22 at 7.45pm; Thursday March 23 at 1.45pm

Guillermo del Toro’s PInocchio: The dark stop-motion version of the classic story is nominated for best animated feature. It boasts a stellar vocal cast including Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, Finn Wolfhard and John Turturro.

Thursday March 23 at 7.45pm; Friday March 24 at 1.45pm

Moviedrome: They Might Be Giants (1971): Retreating into a fantasy world, Justin Playfair believes himself to be Sherlock Holmes. Enter psychiatrist Mildred Watson, who does little to hinder his delusions as the pair embark on an offbeat quest across New York to find Holmes’ nemesis Professor Moriarty.

Each screening has an extended intro from film expert George Cromack and a post-film discussion.

Friday March 24 at 7.45pm

ROH Delayed Live: Turandot (sung in Italian with English subtitles): Suitors who fail to solve Princess Turandot’s riddles are killed. But when a mysterious Prince answers one correctly, suddenly he holds all the power. Puccini’s rich score includes Nessun Dorma.

Monday March 27 at 7.15pm

What’s Love Got to Do with It?: For documentary-maker and dating app addict Zoe (Lily James), swiping right has delivered an endless stream of Mr Wrongs, to her eccentric mother Cath's (Emma Thompson) dismay. Her childhood friend Kaz (Shazad Latif) is opting for an arranged (or ‘assisted) marriage. As Zoe films his hopeful journey from London to Lahore to marry a stranger chosen by his parents, she begins to wonder if she might have something to learn from a different approach to finding love.

Tuesday March 28 Wednesday March 29 at 7.45pm; Thursday March 30 at 1.45pm

NT Live: The Life of Pi: A recording filmed live in London’s West End of the smash-hit show that started life in Sheffield. Puppetry, magic and storytelling combine in a unique, Olivier Award-winning stage adaptation of Yann Martel’s best-selling novel.

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the Pacific, 16-year-old Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh: who will survive?

Thursday March 30 at 7pm; Friday March 31 at 1.45pm

Cinema tickets at the Stephen Joseph for films are £8 (concessions £7; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £6); for Exhibition on Screen films, £12; for event cinema, live and delayed live streamings, £18.

Dementia-friendly films: as above, and carers go free.