Films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre next month are:

Fright Fest ‘24/Moviedrome: Nosferatu – Phantom der Nacht (Nosferatu the Vampyre – 1979): Werner Herzog directs Klaus Kinski as the vampyre. Moviedrome presents guilty pleasures and overlooked gems you’ll wonder why you’ve never seen. Each has an intro from film expert George Cromack.

Friday November 1 at 7.45pm.

Fright Fest ‘24: Young Frankenstein (1974): Two comedy greats – Gene Wilder and Marty Feldman – join forces in this Mel Brooks-directed classic. An American grandson of the infamous scientist is invited to Transylvania.

Saturday November 2 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm.

Timestalker: Agnes, Alice Lowe, repeatedly falls for the wrong guy, dies a grim death, and is reincarnated a century later. As she experiences romantic misfortune through different eras of history, Agnes seeks to avoid repeat mistakes and finally break the cycle.

Monday November 4, Wednesday November 6 at 7.45pm; Thursday November 7 at 1.45pm

The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall: 25th anniversary of the first public performance was celebrated with a lavish production in the Victorian splendour of the Royal Albert Hall. Starring Ramin Karimloo as the Phantom and Sierra Boggess as Christine with a cast and orchestra of more than 200 and special guest appearances.

Tuesday November 5 at 7pm.

Exhibition on Screen: Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers: A chance to re-examine and better understand the artist. Focusing on his unique creative process, this film explores the artist’s years in the south of France where he revolutionised his style, becoming consumed with a passion for storytelling in his art, turning the world around him into vibrant, idealised spaces and symbolic characters.

Thursday November 7 at 7.45pm, Friday November 8 at 1.45pm .

The Outrun: after living life on the edge in London, Rona, Saoirse Ronan, attempts to come to terms with her troubled past. Hoping to heal, she returns to the wild beauty of Scotland's Orkney Islands where she grew up.

Friday November 8 at 7.45pm, Saturday November 9 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm, Monday November 11, Tuesday November 12 and Wednesday November 13 at 7.45pm.

The Room Next Door: Ingrid, Julianne Moore, and Martha, Tilda Swinton, were close friends when they worked together at the same magazine. After years of being out of touch, they meet again in an extreme but strangely sweet situation. John Turturro also stars in the latest from acclaimed Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar.

Friday November 15 at 1.45pm, Saturday November 16, Monday November 18 and Tuesday November 19 at 7.45pm.

The Crime is Mine (French with English subtitles): Paris, 1935, and a young actress has just been acquitted of murdering a famous French producer. However, this is where the story begins.

Friday November 15 at 7.45pm and Saturday November 16 at 2.45pm.

The Problem with People: Paul Reiser and Colm Meaney as Barry and Ciaran, cousins who have never met but try to solve a generations-old family dispute.

Wednesday November 20 at 7.45pm and Thursday November 21 at 1.45pm.

Girl From the North Country: 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including Forever Young, All Along the Watchtower, Hurricane and Like A Rolling Stone. It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travellers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope.

Thursday November 21 at 7pm.

Show Boat (1952, dementia-friendly screening): Magnolia, Kathryn Grayson, the daughter of a riverboat captain, falls in love with charming gambler Gaylord, Howard Keel, but their fairytale romance is threatened after his luck turns sour. Friday November 22 at 1pm.

Heretic: when a pair of Mormon missionaries, Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East, knock on Hugh Grant’s door in an attempt to convert him, they’re drawn into a game of cat and mouse in this new horror movie.

Friday November 22 at 7.45pm, Saturday November 23 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm and Monday November 25 at 7.45pm.

Small Things Like These: before Christmas 1985, coal merchant Bill Furlong, Cillian Murphy, makes a discovery at a local convent that makes him confront secrets in the Irish town of New Ross.

Emily Watson and Michelle Fairley also star in this adaptation of Claire Keegan’s award-nominatedm, best-selling novel.

Tuesday November 26, Wednesday November 27 at 7.45pm and Thursday November 28 at 1.45pm.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story: the Superman actor’s rise to stardom was cut short by a horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralysed from the neck down.

Reeve became a leading activist for spinal cord injury treatments and disability rights until his death in 2004.

Thursday November 28 at 7.45pm; Friday November 29 at 1.45pm.

Moviedrome: Rebel Without a Cause (1955): A young teenager from a troubled home moves to a new town where he forges new friendships and makes new enemies. James Dean stars alongside Natalie Wood.

Friday November 29 at 7.45pm.

Kiss Me, Kate: The Musical: Adrian Dunbar and Broadway royalty Stephanie J Block lead a cast including Charlie Stemp, Georgina Onuorah, Nigel Lindsay, Hammed Animashaun and Peter Davison in Cole Porter’s all-singing, all-dancing version of the Taming of the Shrew, with classic songs such as Brush Up Your Shakespeare, Another Openin’, Another Show, Too Darn Hot and Tom, Dick or Harry.

Saturday November 30 at 2.45pm and 7pm.

Cinema tickets at the Stephen Joseph Theatre for films are £8 (concessions £7; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £6); Exhibition on Screen films, £12; event cinema, live and delayed live streamings, £18.

Dementia-friendly films: £6 and carers go free.

To book, call the box office on (01723) 370541, or visit the theatre’s website: www.sjt.uk.com