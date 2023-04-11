Films on at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre

War of the Worlds is on at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

Hollywood Plaza

Little Bear’s Big Trip (U): two friends, bear Patrick and rabbit Oscar, accidentally get to take care of a grizly bear cub. Together they go on an adventure in order to deliver the baby bear to it's meant to be mama and papa.

Thursday April 13 to Sunday April 16, daily at 11.30am. All seats are £5.

Dungeons & Dragons (12A): Honour Among Thieves: a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

Thursday April 13 at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm; Friday April 14, Saturday April 15 and Sunday April 16, daily at 2pm and 5pm.

Monday April 17 to Thursday April 20 at 5pm.

Assassins Club (15): an assassin is given a contract to kill seven people around the world only to discover the targets are also assassins who have been hired to kill him.

Friday April 14 to Thursday April 20 at 8pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Carry On Constable (1960, dementia-friendly screening): Classic Carry On starring Kenneth Williams, Joan Sims, Hattie Jacques, Kenneth Connor, Charles Hawtrey and, in his Carry On debut, Sid James.

Friday April 14 at 1pm.

Cocaine Bear: Inspired by the true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, the wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest.

Friday April 14, Saturday April 15 at 7.45pm; Monday April 17 at 7.45pm.

Vermeer – The Blockbuster Exhibition (Exhibition on Screen): Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum hosts the largest Vermeer exhibition ever. With loans from across the world, the major retrospective brings together his most famous masterpieces.

Tuesday April 18 at 7pm

Planet of the Apes (1968 – 55th anniversary screening): Charlton Heston and Roddy McDowall in the classic movie. In the very distant future, a team of astronauts from 1972 crash land on an unknown planet.

Wednesday April 19 at 7.45pm.

The War of the Worlds (1953 – 70th anniversary screening): HG Wells’ classic novel is relocated to 1950s California, where a small town comes under attack from Martian invaders.

Thursday April 20 at 1.45pm.

National Theatre Live: Good: David Tennant makes returns to the West End. As the world faces World War Two, good, intelligent German professor John Halder finds himself pulled into a movement with unthinkable consequences.

Thursday April 20 at 7pm; Friday April 21 at 2pm.

Superman (1978 – 45th anniversary screening): Christopher Reeve is the caped crusader Clark Kent/Superman, Margot Kidder is Lois Lane, Gene Hackman is Lex Luthor and Marlon Brando plays Superman’s dad.

