Films on at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre from August 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens at the Hollywood Plaza on Friday August 4

Hollywood Plaza

Elemental (PG): Follows Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together.

Thursday August 3 at 11.30am.

Barbie (12A): Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. Margot Robbie stars.

Thursday August 3 at 2pm, 5pm & 8pm. From Friday August 4 to Thursday August 10, daily at 2pm and 8pm.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG): the film follows the Turtle brothers as they work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants.

From Friday August 4 and Monday August 7 to Thursday August 10, daily at 11.30am and 5pm.

Saturday August 5 and Sunday August 6 at 5pm.

Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs (U): Disney 100th anniversary celebration of lassic fairy tale.

Saturday August 5 and Sunday August 6 at noon. All seats £5 including popcorn.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

La Syndicaliste (12A): The true story of Maureen Kearney, played by Isabelle Huppert, head union representative-turned-whistleblower of a French multinational nuclear powerhouse. After denouncing top-secret deals, Kearney’s life is turned upside-down.

Thursday August 3 at 7.45pm.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (12A): with scenes filmed on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, the latest in the blockbuster franchise is a local must-see, with an all-star cast including Tom Cruise.

Friday August 4, Saturday, August 5 at 1.45pm and 7pm; Monday August 7, TuesdayAugust 8 and Thursday August 10 at 7pm.

Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis): Storm Thorgerson and Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell were the creative geniuses behind album art design studio Hipgnosis. With new interviews with Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, Noel Gallagher, and many more.