Films on at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre from August 31

Actor Sam Neill as Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park which is being given a 30th anniversary screening at the Hollywood Plaza

Hollywood Plaza

Blue Beetle (12A): an alien scarab chooses Jaime Reyes to be its symbiotic host, bestowing the recent college graduate with a suit of armor that's capable of extraordinary powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero known as Blue Beetle.

Thursday August 31 at 2pm.

Haunted Mansion (12A): a single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts.

Thursday August 31, Friday September 1, Monday September 4 and Tuesday September 5 at 11.30am.

Saturday September 2, Sunday September 3 and Wednesday September 6 at 5pm.

Barbie (12A): Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence.

Thursday August 31 at 8pm; Friday September 1 to Wednesday September 6 at 2pm.

Thursday September 7 at 5pm.

Sound Of Freedom (12A): incredible true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.

Thursday August 31 at 5pm; Friday September 1 to Wednesday September 5 at 8pm and Thursday September 7 at 2pm.

Jurassic Park 30th anniversary (12A): pragmatic paleontologist touring an almost complete theme park on an island in Central America is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park's cloned dinosaurs to run loose.

Director Steven Spielberg’s original film.

Friday September 1, Monday September 4 and Tuesday September 5 at 5pm. All seats £5.

Peter Pan (U) Disney 100 Celebrations: Second star to the right and straight on 'til morning – for classic Disney.

Saturday September 3 and Sunday September at noon. All seats £5 including popcorn.

On Saturday September 2 – Peter Pan, Barbie, Haunted Mansion and Sound Of Freedom are all seats £5 each including popcorn.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Paris Memories (French with English subtitles): Three months after a terrorist attack at a bistro, Mia, Virginie Efira, is traumatised and unable to recall that night’s events. Trying to move forward, she investigates her memories and retraces her steps.

Friday, September 1 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

Enter the Dragon: Re-released on its 50th anniversary in a spectacular 4K restoration, the definitive film from the legendary Bruce Lee is exciting.

Saturday, September 2 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm.

Gran Tourismo: inspired by the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a teenage player of the video game of the same name who aspired to be a race car driver.