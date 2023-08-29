News you can trust since 1882
Films on at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre from August 31

The following films are being screened at the Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday August 31.
By Sue Wilkinson
Published 29th Aug 2023, 15:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 15:57 BST
Actor Sam Neill as Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park which is being given a 30th anniversary screening at the Hollywood PlazaActor Sam Neill as Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park which is being given a 30th anniversary screening at the Hollywood Plaza
Hollywood Plaza

Blue Beetle (12A): an alien scarab chooses Jaime Reyes to be its symbiotic host, bestowing the recent college graduate with a suit of armor that's capable of extraordinary powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero known as Blue Beetle.

Thursday August 31 at 2pm.

Haunted Mansion (12A): a single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts.

Thursday August 31, Friday September 1, Monday September 4 and Tuesday September 5 at 11.30am.

Saturday September 2, Sunday September 3 and Wednesday September 6 at 5pm.

Barbie (12A): Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence.

Thursday August 31 at 8pm; Friday September 1 to Wednesday September 6 at 2pm.

Thursday September 7 at 5pm.

Sound Of Freedom (12A): incredible true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.

Thursday August 31 at 5pm; Friday September 1 to Wednesday September 5 at 8pm and Thursday September 7 at 2pm.

Jurassic Park 30th anniversary (12A): pragmatic paleontologist touring an almost complete theme park on an island in Central America is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park's cloned dinosaurs to run loose.

Director Steven Spielberg’s original film.

Friday September 1, Monday September 4 and Tuesday September 5 at 5pm. All seats £5.

Peter Pan (U) Disney 100 Celebrations: Second star to the right and straight on 'til morning – for classic Disney.

Saturday September 3 and Sunday September at noon. All seats £5 including popcorn.

On Saturday September 2 – Peter Pan, Barbie, Haunted Mansion and Sound Of Freedom are all seats £5 each including popcorn.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Paris Memories (French with English subtitles): Three months after a terrorist attack at a bistro, Mia, Virginie Efira, is traumatised and unable to recall that night’s events. Trying to move forward, she investigates her memories and retraces her steps.

Friday, September 1 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

Enter the Dragon: Re-released on its 50th anniversary in a spectacular 4K restoration, the definitive film from the legendary Bruce Lee is exciting.

Saturday, September 2 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm.

Gran Tourismo: inspired by the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a teenage player of the video game of the same name who aspired to be a race car driver.

Monday, September 4, Tuesday, Septmber 5, Wednesday, September 6 at 7.45pm; Thursday, September 7 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

