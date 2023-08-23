Films on at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday August 24

Cinderella is being screened as part of Disney 100 Celebrations

Hollywood Plaza

Meg 2: The Trench (12A): a research team encounters multiple threats while exploring the depths of the ocean, including a malevolent mining operation.

Jason Statham stars

Thursday August 24 at 8pm.

Haunted Mansion (12A): a single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts.

Thursday August 24 at 11.30am and 5pm.

Friday August 25 and Monday August 28 to Thursday August 31, aily at 11.30am.

Barbie (12A): Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling stars.

Thursday August 24 at 2pm.

Friday August 25 to Thursday August 31, daily at 8pm.

Blue Beetle (12A). an alien scarab chooses college graduate Jaime Reyes to be its symbiotic host, bestowing the teenager with a suit of armor that's capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero known as Blue Beetle.

Friday Auguest 25 to Thursday August 31, daily at 2pm and 5pm.

Cinderella (U) – Disney 100 Celebrations: classic fairytale.

Saturday August 26 and Sunday August 27 at noon. All seats £5 including a popcorn.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan directed Cillian Murphy in the story of American scientist Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.

Thursday August 24 at 1.45pm and 7pm.

Hello, Bookstore: the people of Lenox, Massachussetts, rally to protect The Bookstore, a magical, beatnik gem thanks to its owner Matt Tannenbaum, whose passion for stories runs deep.

Friday August 25 at 1.45pm.

Moviedrome: Zardoz (1974): in the 23rd century, the ‘Brutals’ live a crude existence under the rule of the stone god Zardoz. However, Zed (Sean Connery) refuses to accept the status quo and his place among the oppressed. Director John Boorman’s weird and wonderful vision of the future.

Intro from film expert George Cromack plus the opportunity to stay for an informal post-screening discussion.

Friday August 25 at 7.45pm.

Joy Ride: four Asian-American friends bond and discover the truth of what it means to know and love who you are as they travel through Asia in search of one of their number’s birth mothers.

Saturday August 26 at 2.45pm; Wednesday August 30, Thursday August 31 at 7.45pm.

André Rieu's 2023 Maastricht Concert: Love Is All Around: the King of the Waltz invites you to his all-new cinema concert from his beautiful hometown, Maastricht. This musical feast with heart-warming pieces lovingly chosen by André will cover classics, popular sing-alongs, and delightful waltzes.