Films on at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday January 19 to Friday January 27

Hollywood Plaza

Whitney Houston I Wanna Dance With Somebody (12A): joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston.

Thursday January 19 at 4.30pm.

M3GAN (15): a robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own.

From Thursday January 19, daily at 8pm.

A Man Called Otto (15): Otto is a grump who's given up on life following the loss of his wife and wants to end it all. When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol.

Friday January 20 to Thursday January 26, daily at 5pm.

Matilda The Musical (PG): adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl.

Saturday January 21 and Sunday January 23 at 2pm.

Plane: A pilot finds himself caught in a war zone after he's forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm.

From Friday January 27.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

The Wizard of Oz (1939 – dementia-friendly screening): An epic and surreal adventure for Dorothy, played by Judy Garland, and Toto the dog as they embark on a quest to return home after a tornado whisks their house to the land of Oz.

Friday January 20 at 1pm.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody: This biopic about the life and career of Whitney Houston stars Naomi Ackie as Houston alongside Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie, Nafessa Williams and Clarke Peters.

Friday January 20 at 7.45pm; Saturday January 21 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday January 23, Tuesday January 24, Wednesday January 25 at 7.45pm; Thursday January 26 at 1.45pm.

NT Live: The Crucible: A witch hunt is beginning in Arthur Miller’s captivating parable of power.

Raised to be seen but not heard, a group of young women in Salem suddenly find their words have an almighty power. Captured live from the Olivier stage at the National Theatre.

