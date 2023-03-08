Films on at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday March 9

Hollywood Plaza

Ant Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (12A): Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

Thursday March 9 at 4.30pm; Friday March 10, Monday March 13, Tuesday March 14 and Thursday March 16 at 5pm.

Saturday March 11 and Sunday March 12 at 2pm.

Scream 6 (18): In the next installment, the survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City.

Courtney Cox stars.

Daily from Friday March 10 until Thursday March 16, except Wednesday March 15, at 8pm.

Saturday March 11 and Sunday March 12 at 5pm. Wednesday March 15 at 2pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

The Whale: A heart-rending performance from Brendan Fraser as a morbidly obese English teacher trying to reconnect with his teenage daughter. Alongside Fraser’s Oscar nomination for best actor, the film has also received nods for Hong Chau, best supporting actress, and for its make-up.

Thursday March 9 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm

Mary Cassatt – Painting the Modern Woman (Exhibition on Screen): Cassatt made a career painting the lives of the women around her. Her radical images showed them as intellectual, feminine and real.

The film introduces us to the often-overlooked Impressionist.

Wednesday March 8 at 7pm

Calamity Jane (1953, dementia-friendly film): The golden statue is already in the bag for this vintage musical – it won best song for Secret Love. Doris Day and Howard Keel star in the whip-crack-away story loosely based on the real-life adventures of Wild West heroine Martha Jane Cannary.

Friday March 10 at 1pm

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed: Nominated for best documentary feature, this film looks at the life and career of photographer and activist Nan Goldin and her crusade to hold Purdue Pharma and its owners the Sackler family accountable for the opioid epidemic.

Friday March 10 at 7.45pm

Top Gun: A double treat for fans of Tom Cruise’s hot-shot pilot Maverick; the original 1986 movie won four Academy Awards.

Saturday March 11 at 2.45pm

Top Gun Maverick: Last year’s sequel to the much-loved 80s classic is nominated in six categories including best picture. Tom Cruise reprises his role as Maverick, alongside Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm.

Saturday March 11 at 7.45pm

All Quiet on the Western Front (German/French with English subtitles): With nine nominations including best picture, the German epic based on Erich Maria Remarque’s powerful novel about World War One is a must-see.

The film swept the board at the BAFTAs held last month.