Films on at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday December 1 to 8 - plus advance booking for Avatar 2

Avatar 2 hits the big screen at the Hollywood Plaza on December 16

Avatar: The Way Of Water is the follow-up to the 2009 award-winning epic which still to this day reigns as the highest box office-grossing movie of all time.

It will take us to new heights and dizzying depths as we get to visit the alien world of Pandora once again when it’s released on Friday December 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set more than 10 years since the events of the first film, cinema-goers will revisit the Sully family and the perils they face together to keep each other safe acros .

A paraplegic Marine dispatched to the moon Pandora on a unique mission becomes torn between following his orders and protecting the world he feels is his home.

Made to be seen on the big screen, Avatar: The Way of Water will also be featured in remarkable 3D to once again capture the imagination of audiences excited to revisit this sci-fi spectacular.

The film sees the return to the Avatar world of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver and is, again, written and directed by James Cameron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron's plan has been for the sequel to kickstart a run of movies every other year until Avatar 5.

FIlms at the Plaza from Thursday December 1 to Thursday December 8 are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matilda The Musical (PG): Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand.

Thursday December 1 at 4.30pm and 7.30pm; Friday December 2 to Thursday December 8, daily at 4.30pm; Saturday December 3, Sunday December 4 and Wednesday Decemver 7 at at 1.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Violent Night (15): When a group of mercenaries attack the estate of a wealthy family, Santa Claus must step in to save the day – and Christmas.

Friday December 2 to Thursday 8, daily at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad